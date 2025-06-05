Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:52 AM PDT on June 5, 2025

Photo via Metro Bike Share

  • More On Metro Bike Share Contract Debacle (Public Press)
  • How To Use New Metro LAX Station Opening Tomorrow (The Source)
  • Trump Again Tries To Yank Back CA High-Speed Rail Funding (LAT)
  • Metro Updates Northeast Valley On Planned Projects (SFV Sun)
  • L.A. 'Mansion Tax' Generated $662M Over Two Years (Xtown)
  • City Council Supports 7-Story 181-Home East Hollywood Mixed Used (Urbanize)
  • Help Make Warner Center More Walk/Bike-Friendly (Biking in L.A.)
  • LADOT Announces New Bike Lanes On Avenue 64
  • Secret Origins Of the City Of Industry (LAist)
  • Second Person Dies From Earlier LB Metro Train vs. Car Crash (Watchdog)
  • Carnage: One Killed, Five Injured In Studio City School Parking Lot Crash (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
  • Private Developers Buying Up Altadena Fire Lots (LAT)
  • Growing Grapevine 'Fort Fire' Causes Evacuations (LAT, KTLA, NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Monrovia Breaks Ground on Park Honoring Japanese-American Poet Satoru Tsuneishi

Satoru Tsuneishi Park will be adorned with haikus written by the man who promoted the artform in America, before and after WWII

June 5, 2025
Caltrans

Caltrans is Repaving Pacific Coast Highway through Harbor Area

Caltrans' 20-mile $48 million Pacific Coast Highway repaving project is mostly like-for-like - disappointing in an area unfriendly for walking and bicycling

June 4, 2025
The Valley

L.A. City Currently Widening Balboa Boulevard

L.A. is widening Balboa Boulevard at Devonshire Street by narrowing the existing sidewalk - all to accommodate added left-turn lanes

June 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 3, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro's LAX station opens this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more

June 2, 2025
See all posts