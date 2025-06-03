Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:21 AM PDT on June 3, 2025

Rendering of future Ballona Creek walk/bike path. Image via Streets for All and SWA

  • Culver City Approves Funds To Design Ballona Path Extension (CC Crossroads)
  • Santa Monica To Extend MANGo Greenway (SM Next)
  • Daily Bruin Reviews Metro Sepulveda Rail Project
  • LA Podcast Discusses Housing, Former Sheriff Villanueva, and More
  • Council Push For L.A. Public Bank (BH Beat, Eastsider)
  • SaMo Preps For LAX Station Opening (SM Next)
  • Boyle Heights Gets New Bus Shelter (BH Beat)
  • 11-Story Affordable Towers Proposed Near DTLA A Line (Urbanize)
  • Metro Adopt-A-Bike Program Helps Fire Victims (The Source)
  • Glendale Converting Assisted Living Facility To Permanent Supportive Housing (News-Press)
  • Carnage: Six Injured Two Critical In Boyle Hts Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
  • OCTA Previews Streetcar, Opening 2026 (Voice of OC)
  • CEQA Reforms Before Legislature (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

L.A. City Currently Widening Balboa Boulevard

L.A. is widening Balboa Boulevard at Devonshire Street by narrowing the existing sidewalk - all to accommodate added left-turn lanes

June 3, 2025
This Week In Livable Streets

Metro's LAX station opens this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more

June 2, 2025
Let’s Go Glendale – Open Streets Open Thread

Thousands of people participated in Let's Go Glendale - mostly on bike, with many walking, jogging, scootering, skating and traveling by wheelchair

June 2, 2025
Monday’s Headlines

June 2, 2025
SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics

What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.

May 30, 2025
Friday’s Headlines

May 30, 2025
