Tuesday’s Headlines

- Culver City Approves Funds To Design Ballona Path Extension (CC Crossroads)
- Santa Monica To Extend MANGo Greenway (SM Next)
- Daily Bruin Reviews Metro Sepulveda Rail Project
- LA Podcast Discusses Housing, Former Sheriff Villanueva, and More
- Council Push For L.A. Public Bank (BH Beat, Eastsider)
- SaMo Preps For LAX Station Opening (SM Next)
- Boyle Heights Gets New Bus Shelter (BH Beat)
- 11-Story Affordable Towers Proposed Near DTLA A Line (Urbanize)
- Metro Adopt-A-Bike Program Helps Fire Victims (The Source)
- Glendale Converting Assisted Living Facility To Permanent Supportive Housing (News-Press)
- Carnage: Six Injured Two Critical In Boyle Hts Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
- OCTA Previews Streetcar, Opening 2026 (Voice of OC)
- CEQA Reforms Before Legislature (LAT)
