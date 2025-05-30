Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on May 30, 2025

  • Let's Go Glendale Open Streets Tomorrow (Daily News)
  • San Clemente Rail Service Resumes (LAist)
  • 5-Story 46-Affordable Unit 0-Parking Housing Planned In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • Cerritos Might Want A SE Gateway Line Station (Los Cerritos)
  • Tenants Displaced As City Approves New Boyle Heights Housing (BH Beat)
  • Unhoused Residents Press Councilmember Hernandez For Trash Cans Not Sweeps (Public Press)
  • More Policing Not Solution For MacArthur Park (CalMatters)
  • Pasadena Introducing Pay-by-Plate Parking Tech (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Pole During Boyle Hts Pursuit (Eastsider, KTLA, NBC4)
    • Lancaster Crash Sends Four To Hospital (KABC)
    • Newhall Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole, Tree (KHTS)
    • Driver Sentenced 10 Years For Crash That Killed Three (SC Signal)
  • Dangerous Record Heat Across California This Weekend (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

