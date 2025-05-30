Friday’s Headlines

- Let's Go Glendale Open Streets Tomorrow (Daily News)
- San Clemente Rail Service Resumes (LAist)
- 5-Story 46-Affordable Unit 0-Parking Housing Planned In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- Cerritos Might Want A SE Gateway Line Station (Los Cerritos)
- Tenants Displaced As City Approves New Boyle Heights Housing (BH Beat)
- Unhoused Residents Press Councilmember Hernandez For Trash Cans Not Sweeps (Public Press)
- More Policing Not Solution For MacArthur Park (CalMatters)
- Pasadena Introducing Pay-by-Plate Parking Tech (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Pole During Boyle Hts Pursuit (Eastsider, KTLA, NBC4)
- Dangerous Record Heat Across California This Weekend (LAT)
