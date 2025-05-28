Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:40 AM PDT on May 28, 2025

Metro Southeast Gateway Line map

  • Metro Favors Underground SE Gateway Line In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Roundabout Concept Floated For Silver Lake Intersection (Eastsider)
  • City Council To Take Second Likely-Final Budget Vote Today (Spectrum 1)
  • Metrolink Offers New Custom Text Alerts (KTLA)
  • Venice Boardwalk Adds Barrier Devices Against Cars (Yo Venice)
  • Torched Looks Into L.A. Parks and Lack Thereof
  • Some Students Express Concerns Over Transit Safety (BH Beat)
  • Caltrans To Host June 10 Virtual Meeting On 405 Repave Project (Century City News)
  • Santa Clarita Council Debates CA Affordable Housing Mandates (KHTS)
  • Wildlife Crossing Bridge Hits New Milestone (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed in Westchester Crash (KTLA, CC News)
    • Person Injured When School Bus Driver Crashes Into Sherman Oaks Home (NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Let's Go Glendale open streets, Long Beach Artesia Great Boulevard ribbon-cutting, Bike Month, ActiveSGV, and more

May 27, 2025
The Valley

Construction Well Underway At Caballero Creek Park in Tarzana

The $5.45 million 1.5-acre Los Angeles River park will detain and cleanse rainwater runoff

May 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 23, 2025
South LA

Grand Opening of Transformative Rail-to-Rail Bike/Walk Path on Slauson Brings Community Out to Play

The $166M project was a dozen years in the making. South Central residents and electeds alike hope it is a foundation on which even better things can be built for the community.

May 22, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Quietly Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract Vote

The current twice-botched will-they-won't-they procurement process is not doing Metro Bike Share any favors.

May 22, 2025
