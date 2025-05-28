Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro Favors Underground SE Gateway Line In DTLA (Urbanize)
- Roundabout Concept Floated For Silver Lake Intersection (Eastsider)
- City Council To Take Second Likely-Final Budget Vote Today (Spectrum 1)
- Metrolink Offers New Custom Text Alerts (KTLA)
- Venice Boardwalk Adds Barrier Devices Against Cars (Yo Venice)
- Torched Looks Into L.A. Parks and Lack Thereof
- Some Students Express Concerns Over Transit Safety (BH Beat)
- Caltrans To Host June 10 Virtual Meeting On 405 Repave Project (Century City News)
- Santa Clarita Council Debates CA Affordable Housing Mandates (KHTS)
- Wildlife Crossing Bridge Hits New Milestone (KTLA)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed in Westchester Crash (KTLA, CC News)
- Person Injured When School Bus Driver Crashes Into Sherman Oaks Home (NBC4)
