Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:35 AM PDT on May 23, 2025

Overview of Metro’s FY2526 budget – via Metro presentation

  • Metro Approves $9.4B FY25-26 Budget (KTLA, Pasadena Now, Eastsider)
  • L.A. City Approves $14B Budget (NBC4, KCAL, LAist)
    • Council Conservatives Vote Against Slowing Proposed LAPD Hiring (LAT)
  • KTLA Reviews Metro/DOT Mobility Wallet Pilot Results
  • More On Metro Bike Share Procurement (Public Press)
  • Metro Contractor Hired Ambassador with an Open Sexual Assault Case (LAist)
  • Metro Approves Motion Supporting Future Water Taxi (LB Post)
  • New County Oil Drilling Regulations Limit Inglewood Site (Public Press)
  • Long Beach Pilots Allowing E-Scooters On Beach Path (KTLA)
  • PCH Has Re-Opened (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Injuries As Truck Driver Crashes Into 210 Freeway Wall (KTLA, KABC, NBC4)
    • Thousand Oaks DUI Driver Crashes Into Stopped Police Car (KTLA)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Memorial Day.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

South LA

Grand Opening of Transformative Rail-to-Rail Bike/Walk Path on Slauson Brings Community Out to Play

The $166M project was a dozen years in the making. South Central residents and electeds alike hope it is a foundation on which even better things can be built for the community.

May 22, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Quietly Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract Vote

The current twice-botched will-they-won't-they procurement process is not doing Metro Bike Share any favors.

May 22, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
SGV

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Duck Farm River Park

Tucked in the crook of the 605 and Valley Boulevard is some much needed breathing room for the East Valley.

May 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

May 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

May 21, 2025
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Another Long Beach Development-Triggered Bike/Bus Improvement

Long Beach Boulevard has a new protected bike lane that runs at curb-level behind a new bus shelter.

May 20, 2025
See all posts