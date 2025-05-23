Friday’s Headlines

- Metro Approves $9.4B FY25-26 Budget (KTLA, Pasadena Now, Eastsider)
- L.A. City Approves $14B Budget (NBC4, KCAL, LAist)
- Council Conservatives Vote Against Slowing Proposed LAPD Hiring (LAT)
- KTLA Reviews Metro/DOT Mobility Wallet Pilot Results
- More On Metro Bike Share Procurement (Public Press)
- Metro Contractor Hired Ambassador with an Open Sexual Assault Case (LAist)
- Metro Approves Motion Supporting Future Water Taxi (LB Post)
- New County Oil Drilling Regulations Limit Inglewood Site (Public Press)
- Long Beach Pilots Allowing E-Scooters On Beach Path (KTLA)
- PCH Has Re-Opened (SMDP)
- Carnage: Injuries As Truck Driver Crashes Into 210 Freeway Wall (KTLA, KABC, NBC4)
- Thousand Oaks DUI Driver Crashes Into Stopped Police Car (KTLA)
