Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:28 AM PDT on May 12, 2025

Metro Bike Share docks in downtown L.A. 2018 Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Procurement Again Picks Lyft For Bike-Share (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks City Budget May Defund Police
  • Metro/LADOT Bus Lane Enforcement Expands To 70 and J Line (BH Beat)
  • What If the World Doesn't Show Up For L.A. Mega-Events? (Torched)
  • Pasadena Transit Budget Rises, Continues Upped Service (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Transit Presents Electric Bus Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Bike Month Schedule (Pasadena Complete Sts.)
  • Burbank Falls Short Of State Housing Goals (Leader)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Westlake Pedestrian (KTLA, KCAL, NBC4, Eastsider)
    • One Killed, 32 Injured, In Hacienda Heights Tour Bus Freeway Crash (LAT, KABC)
    • Injuries In WeHo Fountain Avenue Crash (WeHo Times)
    • Driver Crashes Into San Bernardino Flower Stand (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Driver Crashes Into, Damages Santa Clarita Bus (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into Pool In Rancho Palos Verdes (NBC4)
    • Driver Crashes Into WeHo Stair Sculpture (WeHo Times)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Into Pole and Whiskey a Go Go (WeHo Times)
  • LA/OC Gas Prices Rising (NBC4)
  • Saturday Heat Set Temperature Records (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

