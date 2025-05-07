Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:13 AM PDT on May 7, 2025

To connect the under construction D Line extension, Metro is temporarily closing the D Line between Vermont and Western. A bus shuttle will replace D Line service there from May 17 to July 25. B Line and Wilshire bus service available.

  • Metro Suspending D Line Subway Service Through Late July (The Source)
  • Michael Schneider Warns Budget Cuts Would Make Streets Worse (LAT)
  • Five Reasons Community Fights Stadium Gondola (Public Press)
  • Long Beach Beach Streets This Saturday (Watchdog, Press-Telegram, Long Beach Post, Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Bike Share Coming To Rail-to-Rail Path (@bikemetro Instagram)
  • Whistleblower Alleges Homelessness Authority Chief Misconduct (LAist)
  • Virgil Village Property Owners Trimmed Trees Beyond Recovery (L.A. Taco)
  • Santa Clarita Transit Hosts TAP Card Art Competition (SCV News)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Crash Kills Two People (KCAL)
    • Dana Point Driver Crashes Into Tree, Killing One, Injuring Five (KTLA)
    • More On WeHo Fountain Ave. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, WeHo Online)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Op/Ed

Lyft’s Anti-Worker Anti-Transit Record Raises Red Flags For Metro Bike Share

Edwin Aviles and Kalayaan Mendoza urge Metro not to reward bad actors working to undermine workers’ rights and mass transit

May 7, 2025
SGV

South El Monte Launches Electric Car-Share Program

Use the SGV Carshare app to rent electric cars, starting at $40 a day

May 6, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Long Beach Beach Streets, bike and boat on the same ActiveSGV ride, and more

May 5, 2025
