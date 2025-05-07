Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro Suspending D Line Subway Service Through Late July (The Source)
- Michael Schneider Warns Budget Cuts Would Make Streets Worse (LAT)
- Five Reasons Community Fights Stadium Gondola (Public Press)
- Long Beach Beach Streets This Saturday (Watchdog, Press-Telegram, Long Beach Post, Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Bike Share Coming To Rail-to-Rail Path (@bikemetro Instagram)
- Whistleblower Alleges Homelessness Authority Chief Misconduct (LAist)
- Virgil Village Property Owners Trimmed Trees Beyond Recovery (L.A. Taco)
- Santa Clarita Transit Hosts TAP Card Art Competition (SCV News)
- Carnage: Long Beach Crash Kills Two People (KCAL)
- Dana Point Driver Crashes Into Tree, Killing One, Injuring Five (KTLA)
- More On WeHo Fountain Ave. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, WeHo Online)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA