Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:23 AM PDT on April 23, 2025

Culver City Earth Day celebration on Elenda Street. Photo via Culver City social media

  • Instead of Canceled Inglewood People Mover, Bus Lanes Plan (KTLA, Urbanize)
  • Crosstown L.A. Shares Stats From Metro Transit Policing
  • Culver City Celebrates Earth Day With Car-Free Street (Culver Crescent, CC Observer)
  • Community Groups Support Federal Sanctuary Lawsuit (Capital & Main)
  • Conference of Minority Transportation Officials Honors Women Leaders (Sentinel)
  • Proposals For SaMo 17th Station Transit-Oriented Development (Urbanize)
  • Torched Declares City Tree Emergencies
  • Larchmont Buzz Doesn't Like 30-Cent Parking Transaction Fees
  • Culver City PD Recover Stolen Cars Via Plate Reader Tech (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Driver Injures Canyon Country Bicyclist (KHTS)
    • LAPD Seeks Ktown Driver Who Severely Injured Two (KCAL)
    • DUI Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal San Bernardino Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Dies In Idyllwild Crash (KCAL)
    • Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Store (SC Signal)
  • Uber May Be Charging Higher Fares When Gift Cards Used (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

LADOT

Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bike Lane on San Vicente Blvd

San Vicente's new stretch of parking-protected bike lane extends a half mile, from Keniston Avenue to Redondo Boulevard

April 23, 2025
Freeways

Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes

A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

April 22, 2025
Take the survey at Foothill Transit!
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Transportation Committee, Repave 405, and more

April 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

April 22, 2025
See all posts