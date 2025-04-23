Wednesday’s Headlines

- Instead of Canceled Inglewood People Mover, Bus Lanes Plan (KTLA, Urbanize)
- Crosstown L.A. Shares Stats From Metro Transit Policing
- Culver City Celebrates Earth Day With Car-Free Street (Culver Crescent, CC Observer)
- Community Groups Support Federal Sanctuary Lawsuit (Capital & Main)
- Conference of Minority Transportation Officials Honors Women Leaders (Sentinel)
- Proposals For SaMo 17th Station Transit-Oriented Development (Urbanize)
- Torched Declares City Tree Emergencies
- Larchmont Buzz Doesn't Like 30-Cent Parking Transaction Fees
- Culver City PD Recover Stolen Cars Via Plate Reader Tech (KTLA)
- Carnage: Driver Injures Canyon Country Bicyclist (KHTS)
- Uber May Be Charging Higher Fares When Gift Cards Used (KTLA)
