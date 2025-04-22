Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Transportation Committee, Repave 405, and more

4:52 PM PDT on April 22, 2025

Repave 405 project meeting this Thursday

Metro board, Transportation Committee, Repave 405, and more.

  • Wednesday 4/23 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall, Room 401. The meeting agenda includes school area speed limits, several transportation grants items, and more.
  • Thursday 4/24 - The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. Find agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting website.
  • Thursday 4/24 - Caltrans will host a virtual information meeting for its $144 million Repave 405 project through the Sepulveda Pass. Details at Caltrans announcement.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Freeways

Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes

A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

SGV

Deadline For Input on SGV Greenways Implementation Plan is Saturday

The 200+ page document provides a comprehensive look at how the region’s flood control channels can be remade into walk/bike paths

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

