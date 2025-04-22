This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Transportation Committee, Repave 405, and more.
- Wednesday 4/23 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in City Hall, Room 401. The meeting agenda includes school area speed limits, several transportation grants items, and more.
- Thursday 4/24 - The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. Find agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting website.
- Thursday 4/24 - Caltrans will host a virtual information meeting for its $144 million Repave 405 project through the Sepulveda Pass. Details at Caltrans announcement.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
