Thursday’s Headlines

- L.A. City Spends More On Traffic Death/Injury Lawsuits Than Safety Fixes (Michael Schneider Medium)
- Sheriff Dept. Arrests Lawndale Resident Threatening To Shoot Metro Workers (LAT, KTLA)
- More On Metro, Measure HLA, and No-Bikeway Vermont BRT (LAT)
- Amoeba To DJ Sunday's CicLAvia (Beverly Press)
- A Year For L.A. To Fix Streetlights, Could Fee Help? (LAist)
- To Foster Housing, L.A. OKs Eliminating Second Stair Requirement (KTLA)
- Burbank PD Hires New Unarmed Community Service Officers (Leader)
- Koreatown Wins Instagram Worst Car Parking Contest (LAist)
- 7-Story 135-Unit Mixed Use Construction Underway in Ktown (Urbanize)
- LAX Flyaway Bus Fare Increases (LAist)
- Teen E-Bike/E-Scooter-Involved Crashes Are Rising (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
