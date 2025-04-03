Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:42 AM PDT on April 3, 2025

CicLAvia Koreatown meets Hollywood is this Sunday April 6

  • L.A. City Spends More On Traffic Death/Injury Lawsuits Than Safety Fixes (Michael Schneider Medium)
  • Sheriff Dept. Arrests Lawndale Resident Threatening To Shoot Metro Workers (LAT, KTLA)
  • More On Metro, Measure HLA, and No-Bikeway Vermont BRT (LAT)
  • Amoeba To DJ Sunday's CicLAvia (Beverly Press)
  • A Year For L.A. To Fix Streetlights, Could Fee Help? (LAist)
  • To Foster Housing, L.A. OKs Eliminating Second Stair Requirement (KTLA)
  • Burbank PD Hires New Unarmed Community Service Officers (Leader)
  • Koreatown Wins Instagram Worst Car Parking Contest (LAist)
  • 7-Story 135-Unit Mixed Use Construction Underway in Ktown (Urbanize)
  • LAX Flyaway Bus Fare Increases (LAist)
  • Teen E-Bike/E-Scooter-Involved Crashes Are Rising (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Foothill Extension

SGV Connect 135.1 – An Update on the Foothill Gold Line Construction Timelines

Earlier today, Damien Newton sat down with Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian to discuss how a too-high bid will lead to a delay on Gold Line construction to Montclair

April 2, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

April 2, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Measure HLA Minimum Bus/Bike/Walk Requirements Expected to be Approved this Week

The City Planning Department released a revised and somewhat improved draft of its HLA Standard Elements Table, on the agenda for a Thursday vote of the city's Street Standards Committee

April 1, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia opens streets in central Los Angeles this Sunday! Plus Measure HLA minimums, Metro board, Metro Public Safety, and more

April 1, 2025
