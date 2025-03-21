Friday’s Headlines

- Bass Capital Plan To Focus On Olympics (Torched)
- L.A. Parking Enforcement Costs More Than It Collects (Crosstown, KTLA, Eastsider)
- Join Culver City Complete Streets Policy Walk Tour (CC Crossroads)
- More On Cars Delaying Buses (KTLA)
- More On Planned BBB Fare Increase (SMDP)
- $4M Grant Will Rehab South L.A. Wetlands Park (Sentinel)
- Parts Of 605 Freeway Closed This Weekend For Rehab (Downey Patriot, LB Post)
- Under Criticism, Homeless Svc Authority Claims It's Effective (LAist)
- Duarte Station Adjacent TOD Apartments Open (Urbanize)
- Court Ruling Supports Planned Boyle Heights Housing (Urbanize)
- Long Beach To Approve Inclusionary Housing Mandate (LB Post)
- CA Has More EV Chargers Than Gas Pumps (KTLA)
- Community Resistance Stopped This San Diego Freeway Plan (LAist)
- San Francisco Starts Speed Camera Program (SBSF)
- So Cal Speed Cameras Lag, Malibu and Glendale Progress (SBCA)
- Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks, Panels May Fall Off At Speed (LAT)
