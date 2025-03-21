Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:01 AM PDT on March 21, 2025

Mayoral Capital Improvement Plan slide – via Torched

  • Bass Capital Plan To Focus On Olympics (Torched)
  • L.A. Parking Enforcement Costs More Than It Collects (Crosstown, KTLA, Eastsider)
  • Join Culver City Complete Streets Policy Walk Tour (CC Crossroads)
  • More On Cars Delaying Buses (KTLA)
  • More On Planned BBB Fare Increase (SMDP)
  • $4M Grant Will Rehab South L.A. Wetlands Park (Sentinel)
  • Parts Of 605 Freeway Closed This Weekend For Rehab (Downey Patriot, LB Post)
  • Under Criticism, Homeless Svc Authority Claims It's Effective (LAist)
  • Duarte Station Adjacent TOD Apartments Open (Urbanize)
  • Court Ruling Supports Planned Boyle Heights Housing (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach To Approve Inclusionary Housing Mandate (LB Post)
  • CA Has More EV Chargers Than Gas Pumps (KTLA)
  • Community Resistance Stopped This San Diego Freeway Plan (LAist)
  • San Francisco Starts Speed Camera Program (SBSF)
    • So Cal Speed Cameras Lag, Malibu and Glendale Progress (SBCA)
  • Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks, Panels May Fall Off At Speed (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

