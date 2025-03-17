This Week In Livable Streets

Metro subway construction, Metro meetings, Representative Friedman, Culver City plans and more.
- Wednesday and Thursday 3/19-20 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Continuing Wednesday 3/19 - Culver City is hosting a series of workshops and walking tours for the city's Complete Streets Design Standards. Learn more and provide feedback. Final in-person workshop will be Wednesday 3/19 at 6 p.m. Walking tours will take place Saturday 3/29 at 11 a.m. and Saturday 4/5 at 11 a.m. Details at Culver City announcement.
- Wednesday 3/19 - Streets For All will host a virtual Happy Hour with U.S. Congressmember Laura Friedman starting at 5 p.m. Details at SFA event.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro has closed four blocks of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills for ~3 weeks for subway construction. Expect bus detours. Sidewalks remain open/passable.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org