This Week In Livable Streets

Metro subway construction, Metro meetings, Representative Friedman, Culver City plans and more

4:59 PM PDT on March 17, 2025

Starting today Monday 3/7 – for three weeks – Metro will close Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Metro subway construction, Metro meetings, Representative Friedman, Culver City plans and more.

  • Wednesday and Thursday 3/19-20 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Continuing Wednesday 3/19 - Culver City is hosting a series of workshops and walking tours for the city's Complete Streets Design Standards. Learn more and provide feedback. Final in-person workshop will be Wednesday 3/19 at 6 p.m. Walking tours will take place Saturday 3/29 at 11 a.m. and Saturday 4/5 at 11 a.m. Details at Culver City announcement.
  • Wednesday 3/19 - Streets For All will host a virtual Happy Hour with U.S. Congressmember Laura Friedman starting at 5 p.m. Details at SFA event.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Joe Linton
Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

