Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:02 AM PDT on March 10, 2025

Metro A/E Line Pico Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • DTLA Fires Disrupt Metro A/E Lines (KTLA)
  • Apply For SGV E-Cargo-Bike $2000 Vouchers (LAist)
  • Feds Could Threaten Metro Olympic Plans (LAT)
  • Recordings Reveal LAPD Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Comments (LAT)
  • More On Metro-Sponsored $20B State Transit Bond Bill (Daily News)
  • Glendale Council Reverses, Supports Drive-Thru (CV Weekly)
  • Caltrans Relinquishing Whittier Blvd To Whittier (LAist)
  • Carnage: Driver Caught Fleeing After Crashing Into Inglewood Carmax Injuring 8 People (Daily Breeze, KTLA, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Cyclists In Boyle Hts (LAX)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In High-Speed Solo Crash In LB (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Firefighter Injured In South L.A. Crash (KTLA)
    • Injuries In Santa Clarita Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • Driver Charged With Murder, DUI In Deadly Diamond Bar Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Fire Chief, City Budget, More
  • L.A. City Budget Faces ~$400M Shortfall (Public Press, KABC)
  • Heavy Rains Coming This Week (KCAL)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

