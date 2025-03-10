Monday’s Headlines

- DTLA Fires Disrupt Metro A/E Lines (KTLA)
- Apply For SGV E-Cargo-Bike $2000 Vouchers (LAist)
- Feds Could Threaten Metro Olympic Plans (LAT)
- Recordings Reveal LAPD Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Comments (LAT)
- More On Metro-Sponsored $20B State Transit Bond Bill (Daily News)
- Glendale Council Reverses, Supports Drive-Thru (CV Weekly)
- Caltrans Relinquishing Whittier Blvd To Whittier (LAist)
- Carnage: Driver Caught Fleeing After Crashing Into Inglewood Carmax Injuring 8 People (Daily Breeze, KTLA, KABC)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Fire Chief, City Budget, More
- L.A. City Budget Faces ~$400M Shortfall (Public Press, KABC)
- Heavy Rains Coming This Week (KCAL)
