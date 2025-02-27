Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:44 AM PST on February 27, 2025

L.A. City Councilmember Imelda Padilla at 2024 San Fernando Road bike/walk path opening. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

LADOT

Hyperion Avenue Project Should Trigger Measure HLA Improvements

Advocates can use Measure HLA to take the city to court to force city departments to truly make Hyperion Avenue a safer and more livable place

February 26, 2025
SGV

Where to Donate Bikes to Those Affected by Eaton Fire

L.A. and SGV bike co-ops are on a mission to get survivors back in the saddle.

February 26, 2025
Metro

Metro Updates: Ridership Keeps Growing, Construction, and More

Metro ridership has grown for 26 consecutive months, plus brief updates on Metro projects: 5 Freeway widening, 57/60 Freeway widening, 105 Freeway widening, G Line, Union Station, Southeast Gateway line, East SFV, and more

February 25, 2025
See all posts