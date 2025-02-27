Thursday’s Headlines

- Mayor Bass Appoints Councilmember Padilla To Metro Board (LAT, SBLA Bluesky)
- Metro Is Adding Throne Restrooms At Stations (The Source)
- City Committee Approves HLA Draft Implementation Ordinance (LAist, SBLA Bluesky)
- How Santa Monica Can Reduce Traffic Fatalities (SM Next)
- Damaged Beach Bike Path Further Damaged By Rain (Biking in L.A., Westside Current)
- Miles in Transit Visits CA's Least Used Amtrak Station in Pomona
- Metro Resumes Pacific Palisades Bus Service This Friday (The Source, KCAL, Westside Current)
- Compton School District Celebrates New Electric Bus Fleet (KTLA)
- Whittier Takes Control of Whittier Blvd. from Caltrans (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Boyle Hts Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Ped (KTLA)
- Westminster Hiring Officer To Curb Rise In Traffic Deaths (Voice of OC)
- Irvine Looks To Connect Great Park To Train Station (Voice of OC)
