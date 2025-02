This Week In Livable Streets

- The city of South El Monte will celebrate the grand opening of the Merced Avenue Greenway project this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The multi-benefit project includes a curb-level protected bikeway, rain gardens, and more. Opening festivities include ribbon-cutting, walk/bike tours, free tacos, vendors, kids games, and more. Details at Eventbrite . Also, ActiveSGV will host an 11:30 a.m. feeder ride to the opening.