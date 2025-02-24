Skip to Content
This Week In Livable Streets

3:06 PM PST on February 24, 2025

  • Monday 2/24 - Learn more about Metro widening the 105 Freeway, including wider connectors, ramps, and adjacent streets. Metro will host a 105 Freeway Express Lanes project virtual meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
  • Monday 2/24 - Harvey Mudd College will host a 7:30 p.m. talk on The Future of E-Bikes, featuring Streets Are For Everyone's Damian Kevitt. Details at SAFE website.
  • Starting Tuesday 2/25 - Metro will host three community input meetings for its Rail to Rail/River Active Transportation Corridor Project Segment B. The meetings focus on active transportation improvements on Randolph Street through the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Maywood. Meetings will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday 2/25 in Huntington Park, 12 p.m. Thursday 3/6 virtual meeting, and 10 a.m. Saturday 3/8 in Bell.
  • Wednesday 2/26 - The L.A. City Council will host a joint meeting of its Transportation and Public Works Committees at 8:30 a.m. at L.A. City Hall room 401. The agenda includes two Measure HLA items postponed from earlier this month (see earlier SBLA coverage previewing HLA items and recapping the meeting when they were postponed).
  • Wednesday 2/26 - Learn more about Metro widening the 5 Freeway through North L.A. County at a 6 p.m. virtual meeting.
  • Thursday 2/27 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Saturday 3/1 - The city of South El Monte will celebrate the grand opening of the Merced Avenue Greenway project this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The multi-benefit project includes a curb-level protected bikeway, rain gardens, and more. Opening festivities include ribbon-cutting, walk/bike tours, free tacos, vendors, kids games, and more. Details at Eventbrite. Also, ActiveSGV will host an 11:30 a.m. feeder ride to the opening.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

