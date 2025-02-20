Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro Transit Ridership Grew 26 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
- SaMo Council Calls for Response to Increase In Crashes (SM Next)
- Wildfire Birthed Altadena Tenants Union (LAist)
- L.A. County Backs Some Wildfire Renter Protections (Public Press)
- Metro ESFV Rail Early Construction On Van Nuys Blvd. (The Source)
- Metro Subway Construction To Close Lanes In Beverly Hills (Beverly Press)
- Metro G Line Construction Detours At Van Nuys Station (KCAL)
- 69-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Apartments Planned in Ktown (Urbanize)
- 7-Story 218-Apartment Complex Fully Framed in Westlake (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person "Jumped In Front Of Car" Killed In LB Crash (Watchdog)
- Riverside County Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Pacoima Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Person (KCAL)
- Family Mourns Mother Killed In Suspected DUI Anaheim Crash (KCAL)
- One Dead As Two Big Rigs Crash On 60 In Diamond Bar (KCAL)
- Driver Strikes, Injures Pedestrian In Canyon Country (KHTS)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Motorcyclist In San Bernardino County (KTLA)
- USDOT Secretary Duffy To Make CA High-Speed Rail Announcement Today in L.A. (@numble, KMPH)
