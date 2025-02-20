Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

7:53 AM PST on February 20, 2025

Metro Bus on Vermont Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Transit Ridership Grew 26 Consecutive Months (SBLA Bluesky)
  • SaMo Council Calls for Response to Increase In Crashes (SM Next)
  • Wildfire Birthed Altadena Tenants Union (LAist)
  • L.A. County Backs Some Wildfire Renter Protections (Public Press)
  • Metro ESFV Rail Early Construction On Van Nuys Blvd. (The Source)
  • Metro Subway Construction To Close Lanes In Beverly Hills (Beverly Press)
  • Metro G Line Construction Detours At Van Nuys Station (KCAL)
  • 69-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Apartments Planned in Ktown (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story 218-Apartment Complex Fully Framed in Westlake (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person "Jumped In Front Of Car" Killed In LB Crash (Watchdog)
    • Riverside County Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Pacoima Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Person (KCAL)
    • Family Mourns Mother Killed In Suspected DUI Anaheim Crash (KCAL)
    • One Dead As Two Big Rigs Crash On 60 In Diamond Bar (KCAL)
    • Driver Strikes, Injures Pedestrian In Canyon Country (KHTS)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Motorcyclist In San Bernardino County (KTLA)
  • USDOT Secretary Duffy To Make CA High-Speed Rail Announcement Today in L.A. (@numble, KMPH)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

