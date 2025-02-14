Watch this A Line Construction Video, and Look Forward to Pomona Extension Opening this Summer

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority has produced a new six-minute video explainer for the new light rail extension to Pomona due to open this summer. You can probably just stop reading and enjoy watching the informative video.

As of January 3, construction was "substantially completed" on the 9.1-mile four-station light rail project from Glendora to Pomona. New stations are located in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona. Since construction got underway in 2019-2020, the Gold Line has been renamed the A Line.

After the Construction Authority completed construction, Metro started testing the new facility. Rail line testing generally takes about six months. So plan to ride the A Line to Pomona starting this summer.

For lots more information on the Glendora to Pomona A Line extension, see the Construction Authority FAQ page.

Near the end, the video touches on the next phase of the project, a funded 3.2-mile extension to the cities of Claremont and Montclair. Construction is expected to get underway there this year.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!