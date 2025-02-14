Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Foothill Extension

Watch this A Line Construction Video, and Look Forward to Pomona Extension Opening this Summer

In January, construction was substantially complete on the 9.1-mile four-station light rail project, including new stations in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona

11:25 AM PST on February 14, 2025

A Line Pomona North Station. Photo via Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority has produced a new six-minute video explainer for the new light rail extension to Pomona due to open this summer. You can probably just stop reading and enjoy watching the informative video.

As of January 3, construction was "substantially completed" on the 9.1-mile four-station light rail project from Glendora to Pomona. New stations are located in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona. Since construction got underway in 2019-2020, the Gold Line has been renamed the A Line.

After the Construction Authority completed construction, Metro started testing the new facility. Rail line testing generally takes about six months. So plan to ride the A Line to Pomona starting this summer.

For lots more information on the Glendora to Pomona A Line extension, see the Construction Authority FAQ page.

Near the end, the video touches on the next phase of the project, a funded 3.2-mile extension to the cities of Claremont and Montclair. Construction is expected to get underway there this year.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

February 14, 2025
SGV

Baldwin Park Finalizes Design for Ana Montenegro Park

Tiny but shiny, ‘BP’ has a colorful concept for this corner park just off Arrow Highway

February 13, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

City Committees Postpone Measure HLA Implementation Ordinance Vote

City Council Transportation and Public Works delayed HLA votes until February 26. Councilmember Hutt has proposed minor amendments that are modest steps in a positive direction.

February 12, 2025
See all posts