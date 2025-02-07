Friday’s Headlines

- Metro Should Stop Making Climate Disaster Worse (LAT Opinion)
- In Climate Disasters, Schools Play Important Roles (Torched)
- Metro Announces New MAT - Active Transport - Grant Cycle
- City Evicts Vendors, Erects Sidewalk Chain-Link Fences Across From MacArthur Pk (L.A. Taco)
- New Rules Allow Big Blue Bus To Remove Disruptive Riders (SMDP)
- Construction Underway On LB 82-Unit Affordable/Senior Housing (LongBeachIze)
- Five Story Silver Lake Mixed-Use Wins Appeal (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Civic Center Revamp Stalled (SM Next)
- Carnage: 3 Killed In 91 Freeway Crash In Buena Park (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Drags, Kills Arlington Hts Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into DTLA Robo-Taxi Injures 4 (KTLA)
- Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pregnant Woman (KABC)
- Valencia Crash Sends Person To Hospital (KHTS)
- Pedestrian Injured In Crash In High School Parking Lot (SC Signal, KHTS)
- Texas Senator Skeptical Of CA High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
- Newsom Should Rebuff Trump By Opening First US High-Speed Rail (SBSF)
