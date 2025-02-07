Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

9:43 AM PST on February 7, 2025

Metro and Caltrans’ current 71 Freeway widening. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Should Stop Making Climate Disaster Worse (LAT Opinion)
  • In Climate Disasters, Schools Play Important Roles (Torched)
  • Metro Announces New MAT - Active Transport - Grant Cycle
  • City Evicts Vendors, Erects Sidewalk Chain-Link Fences Across From MacArthur Pk (L.A. Taco)
  • New Rules Allow Big Blue Bus To Remove Disruptive Riders (SMDP)
  • Construction Underway On LB 82-Unit Affordable/Senior Housing (LongBeachIze)
  • Five Story Silver Lake Mixed-Use Wins Appeal (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Civic Center Revamp Stalled (SM Next)
  • Carnage: 3 Killed In 91 Freeway Crash In Buena Park (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Drags, Kills Arlington Hts Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into DTLA Robo-Taxi Injures 4 (KTLA)
    • Riverside Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pregnant Woman (KABC)
    • Valencia Crash Sends Person To Hospital (KHTS)
    • Pedestrian Injured In Crash In High School Parking Lot (SC Signal, KHTS)
  • Texas Senator Skeptical Of CA High-Speed Rail (KTLA)
    • Newsom Should Rebuff Trump By Opening First US High-Speed Rail (SBSF)


