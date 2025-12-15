This Week in Livable Streets

Monrovia to Santa Monica Public Transit Adventure, and more.

All month - Today is a great day to make a year-end donation to support Streesblog.

Saturday 12/20 - ActiveSGV will host a Public Transit Adventure from Monrovia to Santa Monica from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Meet at the Metro A Line Monrovia Station at 1675 S. Primrose Avenue. Hop on the train with ActiveSGV for an exploration experience that will combine fun, learning, and community action. Learn about local water systems, take part in a beach clean-up, and enjoy a day out on the coast. Details at - ActiveSGV will host a Public Transit Adventure from Monrovia to Santa Monica from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Meet at the Metro A Line Monrovia Station at 1675 S. Primrose Avenue. Hop on the train with ActiveSGV for an exploration experience that will combine fun, learning, and community action. Learn about local water systems, take part in a beach clean-up, and enjoy a day out on the coast. Details at Eventbrite event

Ongoing : scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027

Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org