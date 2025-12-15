Skip to Content
This Week in Livable Streets

3:30 PM PST on December 15, 2025

Metro G Line construction is detouring buses and bikes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • All month - Today is a great day to make a year-end donation to support Streesblog.
  • Saturday 12/20 - ActiveSGV will host a Public Transit Adventure from Monrovia to Santa Monica from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Meet at the Metro A Line Monrovia Station at 1675 S. Primrose Avenue. Hop on the train with ActiveSGV for an exploration experience that will combine fun, learning, and community action. Learn about local water systems, take part in a beach clean-up, and enjoy a day out on the coast. Details at Eventbrite event.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

East Los Angeles

Camino City Terrace Open Streets – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos took to the streets of East L.A. to enjoy the two-day open streets festival Camino City Terrace, presented by Metro

December 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, Burbank, "large asphalt repair", LAPD, Councilmember John Lee, World Cup parking, car-nage, and more

December 15, 2025
Glendale

Eyes on the Street: Traffic Calming Rain Gardens Nearly Completed in Glendale

Sweet new sidewalk rain gardens are components of Glendale's 1.5-mile-long La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Also coming soon: bike lanes, decorative crosswalks, and more.

December 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, large asphalt repair, Camino City Terrace, bikes on buses, LAPD, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Pasadena, Santa Monica, WeHo, and more

December 12, 2025
accessibility

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements

December 11, 2025
SGV

City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.

December 11, 2025
