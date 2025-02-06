Thursday’s Headlines

- L.A. Council Committee Reject Rent Freeze, OKs Eviction Protection (LAT)
- L.A. Council Request Report On Making DASH Buses Free (Eastsider)
- L.A. Council To Support Vendors Reforming Street Vending Rules (Daily News, Eastsider)
- Downey Mayor Sacramento Delegation Pushes For SE Gateway Line (Patriot)
- Trial For Metro Bus Operator Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian (KCAL)
- $30M For 78-Unit Affordable Near Crenshaw C Line Station (Urbanize)
- Glendale Council Slow-Walks 149-Unit Housing Development (CV Weekly)
- Update On Beverly Hills Subway Construction (Beverly Press)
- Tree Removal Lawsuit Pauses Rainwater Park In Pasadena/So. Pas/Highland Pk (Eastsider)
- County Approves Tar Pits Revamp Plan (Urbanize, Beverly Press)
- Trump Spouts Lies About CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
