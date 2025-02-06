Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:08 AM PST on February 6, 2025

Recently completed Fargo Avenue Grade Separation in Kings County. Photo via CA High-Speed Rail Authority

  • L.A. Council Committee Reject Rent Freeze, OKs Eviction Protection (LAT)
  • L.A. Council Request Report On Making DASH Buses Free (Eastsider)
  • L.A. Council To Support Vendors Reforming Street Vending Rules (Daily News, Eastsider)
  • Downey Mayor Sacramento Delegation Pushes For SE Gateway Line (Patriot)
  • Trial For Metro Bus Operator Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian (KCAL)
  • $30M For 78-Unit Affordable Near Crenshaw C Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Glendale Council Slow-Walks 149-Unit Housing Development (CV Weekly)
  • Update On Beverly Hills Subway Construction (Beverly Press)
  • Tree Removal Lawsuit Pauses Rainwater Park In Pasadena/So. Pas/Highland Pk (Eastsider)
  • County Approves Tar Pits Revamp Plan (Urbanize, Beverly Press)
  • Trump Spouts Lies About CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
    • Where To Start? No, Limousines Aren't Cheaper. No, CAHSR Not Hundreds of Billions Over Budget. No, Nobody Can Fly From L.A. to S.F. For Two Dollars (SBCA)
    • Early CAHSR Peninsula Electrification Stage A Massive Success (SBSF)
    • CAHSR Construction Continues On More Than 100 Miles (SBCA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

