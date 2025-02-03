Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week in Livable Streets

Metro Eastside A Line extension meeting, Merced Greenway ride, Metro budget meeting, and more.

10:58 AM PST on February 3, 2025

Tour the Merced Avenue Greenway this Saturday

Metro Eastside A Line extension meeting today, Merced Greenway ride, Metro budget meeting, and more.

  • Monday 2/3 - Concluding today, Metro will host the last in the latest series of community input meetings on its plans to extend the E Line eastward to Montebello, then Whittier. The project is called the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2. Meeting will take place  from 12-1 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
  • Tuesday 2/4 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual town hall meeting on the agency's 2025-26 budget. While it's good to push for livability priorities in the Metro budget, past annual budget theater meetings are generally not a constructive setting welcoming actual meaningful budget input. Details at The Source.
  • Wednesday 2/5 - Get construction updates for Metro D Line subway sections 1, 2, and 3 at a 12 p.m. virtual meeting. Details at Metro event page.
  • Thursday 2/6 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-8 p.m. in the Metro Boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro event page.
  • Saturday 2/8 - ActiveSGV will host its South El Monte Community Bike Ride, touring the new Merced Avenue Greenway project, the first sidewalk-level protected bikeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The free 16-mile ride meets at 9 a.m. at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

