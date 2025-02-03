Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:21 AM PST on February 3, 2025

Free Metro fares tomorrow for Transit Equity Day

  • Torched Tackles Fire Rebuild Rhetoric Tied To Olympics
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Fire Recovery
  • Pro-Immigrant DTLA Rally Shuts Down 101 Freeway (LAT, ABC7)
  • Vendors and Other Workers Fear Trump Deportations (LAT)
  • Bunker Hill Grand Ave. Station Project Falls Through (@numble Twitter)
  • Burbank Town Center Adding Parking Meters (Leader)
  • Santa Clarita Councilmember McLean To Chair NCTC (SCV News)
  • Carnage: Deadly Gardena Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Daily News)
    • Truck Crashes On 5 Freeway In East L.A. (KTLA, KABC)
  • Metro Temporarily Halting Freeway Expansion For Equity Day (The Source, Pasadena Now)
    • Oops - Metro just halting fare collection
  • Atmospheric River Rains Will Start Tomorrow (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

