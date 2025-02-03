Monday’s Headlines

- Torched Tackles Fire Rebuild Rhetoric Tied To Olympics
- L.A. Podcast Talks Fire Recovery
- Pro-Immigrant DTLA Rally Shuts Down 101 Freeway (LAT, ABC7)
- Vendors and Other Workers Fear Trump Deportations (LAT)
- Bunker Hill Grand Ave. Station Project Falls Through (@numble Twitter)
- Burbank Town Center Adding Parking Meters (Leader)
- Santa Clarita Councilmember McLean To Chair NCTC (SCV News)
- Carnage: Deadly Gardena Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Daily News)
- Metro Temporarily Halting
Freeway ExpansionFor Equity Day (The Source, Pasadena Now)
- Oops - Metro just halting fare collection
- Atmospheric River Rains Will Start Tomorrow (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
