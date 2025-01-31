Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:54 AM PST on January 31, 2025

CicLAvia events in 2025

  • CicLAvia Releases 2025 Schedule (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Free Monday Feb 2 for Transit Equity Day (Beverly Press)
  • Pico Rivera Approves Housing Plan for Transit Hub (Urbanize)
  • 9-Story, 164-Unit, 0-Parking ED1 Affordable Planned Near Ktown Stations (Urbanize)
  • 105-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Nearly Complete By Vermont/Beverly (Urbanize)
  • Culver City Councilmember Bubba Fish Interview (Nobody Drives In LA podcast)
  • $14M Freeway Beautification/Fencing Project on 10 and 110 (Eastsider)
  • West Hollywood Plans Future K Line Stations (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: PD Seek Hit-and-Run Driver In Deadly Mission Hills Crash (KTLA)
    • One Dead As Driver Crashes Off 710 Into LB City Yard (Watchdog)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On Freeway Connector In Monterey Park (Eastsider)
  • Trump Against Electric Vehicles, Though Little Has Changed (LAist)
  • Insurance Companies Invested In Fossil Fuels (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

CicLAvia Announces Eight Events in 2025

Plus ActiveSGV announces a new open streets format debuting in June 2025 with Mission at Twilight

January 31, 2025
bike lanes

South El Monte Tables Vote on Tyler/Santa Anita Bike Lanes

Councilmembers were hesitant to approve a protected bike lane design that would result in the loss of 99 on-street parking spaces

January 30, 2025
Metro

New Barriers in Union Station as Metro Expands “Station Experience” Interventions

New Union Station barriers cost riders a couple of seconds, not a huge deal, but they contribute to stations feeling less welcoming

January 30, 2025
