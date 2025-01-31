Friday’s Headlines

- CicLAvia Releases 2025 Schedule (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Free Monday Feb 2 for Transit Equity Day (Beverly Press)
- Pico Rivera Approves Housing Plan for Transit Hub (Urbanize)
- 9-Story, 164-Unit, 0-Parking ED1 Affordable Planned Near Ktown Stations (Urbanize)
- 105-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Nearly Complete By Vermont/Beverly (Urbanize)
- Culver City Councilmember Bubba Fish Interview (Nobody Drives In LA podcast)
- $14M Freeway Beautification/Fencing Project on 10 and 110 (Eastsider)
- West Hollywood Plans Future K Line Stations (Urbanize)
- Carnage: PD Seek Hit-and-Run Driver In Deadly Mission Hills Crash (KTLA)
- Trump Against Electric Vehicles, Though Little Has Changed (LAist)
- Insurance Companies Invested In Fossil Fuels (LAT)
