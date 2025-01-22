West Valley Connector moves closer to bringing BRT to Inland Empire

Construction continues on the West Valley Connector project in San Bernardino County. This will be a 19 mile bus rapid transit route connecting the Pomona Transit Center to Cucamonga Station.

The route will be operated by Omnitrans, though the capital improvements and operational funding are administered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA).

The bulk of the 21-stop route will run along Holt Boulevard (through Pomona, Montclair, and Ontario), dipping down to Ontario International Airport, and then making its way north to the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink Station, the future embarking point for the Brightline West high speed rail line to Las Vegas. Note that the project will also connect riders to the Metro A Line at the Pomona Transit Center.

The West Valley Connector route map.

SBCTA spokesperson Tim Watkins tells SBLA that the concept for the West Valley Connector BRT came out of a system-wide study with Omnitrans 2004. It was determined that existing fixed-route buses were too slow to entice “choice riders” (those who have cars available to them) to use the system for medium- or long-distance trips. Thus the BRT idea was born as a premium service to “achieve better market penetration.”

A rendering of a center-running bus rapid transit station for the West Valley Connector. Courtesy of SBCTA.

The majority of its bus stations will be side running, except for a 3.5 mile stretch in Ontario where traffic and signalization are particularly heavy. There, the route will have center running stations and a bus only lane. Significant transit oriented development is also happening there.

The interior of a zero emission bus coach operated by Omnitrans for the West Valley Connector. Courtesy of Omnitrans.

Omnitrans has already received and tested two zero emission electric buses for the route, with another 16 in production. The stations planned will be also able to accommodate longer, articulated (“accordion”) coaches as ridership rises.

Crews perform utility relocation on Holt Boulevard for the West Valley Connector. Courtesy of SBCTA.

Currently, construction is focused on widening westbound Holt, as well as reconfiguring the Pomona Transit Center to accommodate new bus pads. Side-running stations are being built in Pomona and Montclair.

Watkins provided the following project timeline.

January 2024: Start of Construction

Spring to Winter 2025*: Widen westbound Holt Boulevard

Winter 2025: Switch traffic to newly widened westbound Holt Boulevard and begin work to widen eastbound Holt Boulevard

Winter to Summer 2025*: Widen eastbound Holt Boulevard

Summer 2025 to Winter 2025/2026*: Construct center-running Bus Rapid Transit lane on Holt Boulevard

Winter to Spring 2026: Complete side-running stations

*Side running station construction is ongoing throughout construction timeline

The estimated total cost for the West Valley Connector project is $320 million, fully funded from a variety of local, state, and federal sources. SBCTA acknowledges the efforts of Representatives Norma Torres and Pete Aguilar in securing the federal funds.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!