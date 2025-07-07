Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Resistance:
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo ICE Round-UP July 4
- L.A. Podcast Talks ICE, Lawsuits, Homelessness, CEQA
- Six GoFundMe Campaigns To Support People ICE Harms (L.A. Taco)
- Protests Decry ICE Use Of Terminal Island, Where Japanese-Americans Detained (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Detains 37 People At Three L.A. Home Depots (NBC4)
- Mayor Bass Responds To Federal Lawsuit vs. Sanctuary City (Sentinel)
- How To Report ICE and Find Detained People (SFV Sun, BH Beat)
- LAT On Raw Emotion Of Up Close ICE Raid Videos
- Data Shows ICE Detainees Are Not Criminals (LAist)
- L.A. Falling Short On Providing Basic Services To Unhoused (Public Press)
- Long Beach Is Falling Behind On Speed Cameras (LB Press-Telegram)
- Vermont Avenue Bike Commuters Deserve A Multimodal Corridor (Substack, Biking in L.A.)
- Sepulveda Car Access and Other Changes Coming To LAX (Urbanize, flyover vid)
- North K Line Cut-and-Cover Tunneling Could Save Metro Billions (Nick Andert YouTube)
- 18-Apartment 0-Parking Building Nearly Complete In Westlake (Urbanize)
- LAT Opinion: Gas Tax Inflation Increase Crushes the Working Class
- New Park Planned for South Glendale Former Retail Site (News-Press)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
- South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Flees Deadly Crash On Foot (KTLA, NBC4)
- Fatal Multi-Car Crash On 10 Freeway In Claremont (NBC4)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Car Crash (Watchdog, LB Post)
- DUI-Suspect Huntington Beach Driver Kills Pedestrian (KCAL)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Damages Pole, Causes Saugus Blackout (SC Signal)
- Driver Crashes Into Glendale Store, Again (KTLA, KCAL)
- Driver Injures 9 Crashing Into Lake Forest Restaurant (KTLA)
- Oil Companies Don't Want To Pay For Climate Catastrophe (LAT)
- Extended Heat Wave Forecast This Week (LAist, KTLA, KCAL, Pasadena Now)
