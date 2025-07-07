Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:17 AM PDT on July 7, 2025

Three cyclists on two bikes along Vermont Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids and Resistance:
    • L.A. Taco Daily Memo ICE Round-UP July 4
    • L.A. Podcast Talks ICE, Lawsuits, Homelessness, CEQA
    • Six GoFundMe Campaigns To Support People ICE Harms (L.A. Taco)
    • Protests Decry ICE Use Of Terminal Island, Where Japanese-Americans Detained (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Detains 37 People At Three L.A. Home Depots (NBC4)
    • Mayor Bass Responds To Federal Lawsuit vs. Sanctuary City (Sentinel)
    • How To Report ICE and Find Detained People (SFV Sun, BH Beat)
    • LAT On Raw Emotion Of Up Close ICE Raid Videos
    • Data Shows ICE Detainees Are Not Criminals (LAist)
  • L.A. Falling Short On Providing Basic Services To Unhoused (Public Press)
  • Long Beach Is Falling Behind On Speed Cameras (LB Press-Telegram)
  • Vermont Avenue Bike Commuters Deserve A Multimodal Corridor (Substack, Biking in L.A.)
  • Sepulveda Car Access and Other Changes Coming To LAX (Urbanize, flyover vid)
  • North K Line Cut-and-Cover Tunneling Could Save Metro Billions (Nick Andert YouTube)
  • 18-Apartment 0-Parking Building Nearly Complete In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • LAT Opinion: Gas Tax Inflation Increase Crushes the Working Class
  • New Park Planned for South Glendale Former Retail Site (News-Press)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Flees Deadly Crash On Foot (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Fatal Multi-Car Crash On 10 Freeway In Claremont (NBC4)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Car Crash (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • DUI-Suspect Huntington Beach Driver Kills Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Damages Pole, Causes Saugus Blackout (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into Glendale Store, Again (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Driver Injures 9 Crashing Into Lake Forest Restaurant (KTLA)
  • Oil Companies Don't Want To Pay For Climate Catastrophe (LAT)
  • Extended Heat Wave Forecast This Week (LAist, KTLA, KCAL, Pasadena Now)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

ICE protests and vigils, Culver City Better Overland, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, Metro PSAC, and more

July 7, 2025
reclaiming streets

Reclaiming Streets from ICE with Music, Dance, Altars, Mutual Aid, Community, and Resistance

The Mariachi Plaza event was one of four held across LA. Tuesday night. The June 19 abduction of street vendor Emma de Paz from the Hollywood Home Depot was a touchstone of the Eastside gathering.

July 4, 2025
bicycle lanes

New Bike Lanes on Avenues 64 and 63 in Highland Park

July 2, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 2, 2025
bus lanes

Santa Monica and West Hollywood Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement Programs Start Today

Don't block the bus! Parking in a bus lane or at a bus stop will result in a $293 ticket

July 1, 2025
See all posts