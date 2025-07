This Week In Livable Streets

- People for Mobility Justice will host a a solidarity ride in response to the ongoing attacks on immigrants and communities of color. The event is a collective act of visibility, resistance, and care. It will begin with an Art Build to create signs and visuals for the ride. Materials will be provided, or feel free to bring your own posters, flags, or anything that reflects your message of solidarity. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Ruben Salazar Park at 3864 Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. Details at PMJ Instagram ; rsvp via Eventbrite