This Week In Livable Streets

ICE protests and vigils, Culver City Better Overland, immigrant community Solidarity Ride, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, Metro PSAC, and more.

Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram

Tuesdays - CLUE and las Madrinas de los Desaparecidos (the Godmothers of the Disappeared) are holding weekly Tuesday Immigration Vigils from 12-1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Federal Building at 300 North Los Angeles Street in downtown Los Angeles. Event details at qgiv website

Tuesday 7/8 - Culver City will host a community input meeting, with optional 45-minute walk, for its Better Overland project which includes protected bike lanes. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at 4117 Overland Avenue. Find meeting information at CC Crossroads ; project draft design and more at the city's project website

Thursday 7/10 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committeee will meet starting at 6 p.m. Details at Metro event page

Thursday 7/10 and continuing - Metro will host six community meetings to share design updates and hear public feedback on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project (NHTP BRT), which is in the early construction ("pre-construction") phase . All meetings will offer the same information. Meetings listed at Metro project webpage Thursday, 7/10 - from 6-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom Tuesday, 7/15 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Circadian Room, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard Wednesday 7/16 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street Saturday 7/19 - from 10-11:30 a.m. at East Valley High School, 5525 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood Monday 7/21 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center, 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock Tuesday 7/22 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank

Saturday 7/12 - Metro is hosting a series of in-person public information sessions for its Sepulveda Transit rail project to connect the Valley with West Los Angeles. Metro recently released the project's draft environmental study (Environmental Impact Report - DEIR), and is taking public comments through August 30. Details at Metro project page Saturday 7/12 - from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall Community Center, at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m



