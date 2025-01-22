Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PST on January 22, 2025

Image: PxFuel, CC

  • Republicans, Trump, Standing in Way of Wildfire Recovery (SacBeeLAT)
  • "Red Flag" Warnings Remain in Southland. Rain This Weekend? (LAT)
  • Should Some Parts of LA Never Rebuild? (Daily News)
  • Immigrant Communities "Freaked Out" by Trump Deportation Plans (LAT)
  • Trump Begins War on EV's (NYT)
  • Long Beach Holds February Town Hall on "Orange Avenue Backbone Bikeway" (Signal-Tribune)
  • Asbestos Causes Setback to LB's Colorado Lagoon Project (Longbeachize)
  • Should "Gig Economy" Drivers Go Through Special Licensing? (CityWatch)
  • Homeless Count Pushed to February (Pasadena Now)

