Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:55 AM PST on January 17, 2025

St. Elmo Village mural. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Containment of Fires Improves, With Improved Weather (LAT, KCAL)
    • How Climate Change Worsened So. Cal. Wildfires (LAT, L.A. Progressive)
    • Fires Worsen L.A. Housing Crisis (Capital & Main)
    • Pasadena Transit Bus Drivers Rushed To Save 100s of Seniors (KCAL)
    • Altadena Cycling Leader Dot Wong Tells Some of Her Story (Pasadena Now)
    • Metro Proposes Free Fares For People Who Lost Homes (SGV Tribune)
  • Metrolink Train Strikes Car On Tracks In Industry, Killing Two People (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: County Offers Reward For Deadly N. LB DUI Driver (LB Post)
  • St. Elmo Village Receives Historic Designation (Sentinel)
  • State CEQA Legislation Would Permanently Exempt Bus Lanes and More (Daily News)
  • Portland Struggles With Increasing Traffic Deaths/Injuries (SBUSA)
  • MLK Parade Postponed To February (Wave)

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

