Friday’s Headlines

- Containment of Fires Improves, With Improved Weather (LAT, KCAL)
- How Climate Change Worsened So. Cal. Wildfires (LAT, L.A. Progressive)
- Fires Worsen L.A. Housing Crisis (Capital & Main)
- Pasadena Transit Bus Drivers Rushed To Save 100s of Seniors (KCAL)
- Altadena Cycling Leader Dot Wong Tells Some of Her Story (Pasadena Now)
- Metro Proposes Free Fares For People Who Lost Homes (SGV Tribune)
- Metrolink Train Strikes Car On Tracks In Industry, Killing Two People (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: County Offers Reward For Deadly N. LB DUI Driver (LB Post)
- Deadly WeHo Driver Pleads Not Guilty (WeHo Times)
- St. Elmo Village Receives Historic Designation (Sentinel)
- State CEQA Legislation Would Permanently Exempt Bus Lanes and More (Daily News)
- Portland Struggles With Increasing Traffic Deaths/Injuries (SBUSA)
- MLK Parade Postponed To February (Wave)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA