Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

SGV Connect 132: A Fond Farewell to Melanie Curry

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features the entire Streetsblog in California team saying goodbye to the Streetsblog California editor, Melanie Curry, as she heads into retirement.

12:24 PM PST on January 16, 2025

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features the entire Streetsblog in California team saying goodbye to the Streetsblog California editor, Melanie Curry, as she heads into retirement. Curry has been editor of Streetsblog California since its inception, over a decade ago, and her last official day in the office is Monday.

In her goodbye post, Curry listed her favorite and most important stories. Which can be found below the podcast. A transcript of the podcast can be found here.

Melanie, we’re going to miss you.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Highlighting the dumb things leaders say and do:
Senate Transportation Vice-Chair Says Active Transportation Projects Increase Emissions. Right.

Debunking dumb oil industry arguments: Oil Industry Tries a New Tack, Blowing Smoke at CA's Climate Change Policies. I used words like "dimwitted" "cynical" "evil" and "wacky" to describe this backhanded oil industry campaign. And it was satisfying.

Exposing dumb (and dangerous) design decisions: Bakersfield Is Hoping Pedestrians Will Just Go Away. The solution to a dangerous crosswalk? Remove it! Nobody walks in... wait a minute.

Ripping apart really dumb ideas from legislators: A CA Bill Would Double the Size of Highways 5 and 99 and Remove Speed Limits. I got away with this ridiculous phrase, referring to the claim that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced when traffic moves quickly: "This pathetic justification is a very popular shade of lipstick among pigs these days."

It was fun to just report some of the mean things leaders said, adding a wee bit of snarky context: California Transportation Commissioners Question CalBike and the Need for an Equity Lens. This conversation highlighted how hard it is to speak sense to power - and to be heard.

There was that hot mic at the California Transportation Commission. I simply reported what was said! And that turned out to be the last meeting of developer - oh, excuse me, my early notes said he was a farmer - Paul Von Konynenburg, who had recently been selected as chair of the CTC by the other commissioners.

Here's me arguing that everyone should love the things I love: Why You Should Care about Statewide Transportation Guidelines

…and really getting into the weeds about things that I think are important: Bill Would Dramatically Restructure Active Transportation Program

…and endlessly explaining the gas tax and induced demand and why you can't build your way out of congestion and our favorite alphabet soup, VMT-LOS-CEQA.

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

January 16, 2025
Metro

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening L.A. Freeways, Sabotaging the Climate, Fanning the Flames

Climate disruption is here. Right now. It's past time that Southern California transportation heavyweights - Metro and Caltrans - stop making the situation worse

January 16, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog CAL

Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry Signs Off

Pat me on the head and shoo me out the door, there's work to be done

January 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

January 15, 2025
See all posts