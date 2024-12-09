Monday’s Headlines

- City Officials Needs To Approve Venice Dell Housing (LAT)
- Ysabel Jurado To Be Sworn In To L.A. City Council Today (Eastsider)
- More On Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Approval (Daily News, Pasadena Now)
- More On Santa Monica Reducing Speed Limits (SMDP)
- L.A. Extends Plastic Curb Protection Downtown (SBLA Bluesky)
- Mixed Opinions On Glendale Brand Blvd Project (Glendale News-Press)
- Walk Bike Glendale Alert Urges Support
- Carnage: La Verne Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Vertical Construction Complete On 260-Unit Mixed-Use By La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
