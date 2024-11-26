Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:31 AM PST on November 26, 2024

Culver City bus/bike lane – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Pasadena Lobbied Caltrans For More Harmful 710 Freeway Route (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. City Ends* Private Spot Road Widening (LAT)
    • *with exceptions: city projects, Metro projects, prior approvals, etc
  • NextCity Profiles the Measure HLA Victory, and Implementation Struggle
  • L.A. Absurdly Notifies Itself Over Anti-Unhoused Fence (L.A. Taco)
  • Locals Already Cooperating With Federal Law Enforcement For Olympics (Public Press)
  • Norwalk Approves 32-Acre Transit Village Plan (Urbanize)
  • New No E-Bikes Signs Posted On Oceanfront Walk (Yo Venice)
  • More On Metro Revoking $435K Culver City Bike Grant (Westside Today)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 2 Freeway Crash In Glassell Park (Eastsider)
    • Two People Killed In 605 Freeway Crash In Norwalk (Norwalk Patriot)
    • Victim Identified In Fatal Boyle Heights Car Crash (BH Beat)
    • Montebello Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars, Hospitalizes Three (KABC)
    • Cars Seized In Expo Park Driver Killing Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Pro Football Player Arrested For DUI In Woodland Hills (Daily News)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow for an extended Thanksgiving break, returning Monday December 2

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

