Tuesday’s Headlines

- Pasadena Lobbied Caltrans For More Harmful 710 Freeway Route (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. City Ends* Private Spot Road Widening (LAT)
- *with exceptions: city projects, Metro projects, prior approvals, etc
- NextCity Profiles the Measure HLA Victory, and Implementation Struggle
- L.A. Absurdly Notifies Itself Over Anti-Unhoused Fence (L.A. Taco)
- Locals Already Cooperating With Federal Law Enforcement For Olympics (Public Press)
- Norwalk Approves 32-Acre Transit Village Plan (Urbanize)
- New No E-Bikes Signs Posted On Oceanfront Walk (Yo Venice)
- More On Metro Revoking $435K Culver City Bike Grant (Westside Today)
- Carnage: Person Killed In 2 Freeway Crash In Glassell Park (Eastsider)
- Two People Killed In 605 Freeway Crash In Norwalk (Norwalk Patriot)
- Victim Identified In Fatal Boyle Heights Car Crash (BH Beat)
- Montebello Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars, Hospitalizes Three (KABC)
- Cars Seized In Expo Park Driver Killing Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- Pro Football Player Arrested For DUI In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
