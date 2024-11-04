Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

It's not the biggest mobility story in Culver City, but the city recently finished construction on Farragut Avenue walkway improvements. The ~200 foot long walkway connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown. It is also used by cyclists.
The Farragut Connector Replacement Project widened the existing basic walkway, adding landscaping, fences, lighting, and a water station.
Farragut construction got underway in April and was completed by October. An additional public art component will soon be installed on the north-facing wall.
For more information on the Farragut Connector Replacement Project, see Culver City's completion announcement and project page, or coverage at Culver City Crossroads or Urbanize.