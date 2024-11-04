Skip to Content
Culver City

Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

The ~200 foot long walkway - also used by cyclists - connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown Culver City

3:31 PM PST on November 4, 2024

Culver City’s Farragut Connector. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

It's not the biggest mobility story in Culver City, but the city recently finished construction on Farragut Avenue walkway improvements. The ~200 foot long walkway connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown. It is also used by cyclists.

Farragut Connector location - base map via Google

The Farragut Connector Replacement Project widened the existing basic walkway, adding landscaping, fences, lighting, and a water station.

Improvements include permeable pavement and water station for people and pets
Farragut Connector northeast entrance - at Jackson Avenue
Metal bollards at the northeast end of the Farragut Connector
Sidewalk signage directs cyclists and skateboarders to dismount
Farragut Connector's southwest entrance - on Farragut Avenue near Jasmine Avenue
Directional markings intended to minimize conflicts at the southwest end of the Farragut Connector
Cyclist half-walking half-riding through the Farragut Connector

Farragut construction got underway in April and was completed by October. An additional public art component will soon be installed on the north-facing wall.

Farragut Connector concept art by Sonia Romero - via city's project page

For more information on the Farragut Connector Replacement Project, see Culver City's completion announcement and project page, or coverage at Culver City Crossroads or Urbanize.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

