Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

It's not the biggest mobility story in Culver City, but the city recently finished construction on Farragut Avenue walkway improvements. The ~200 foot long walkway connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown. It is also used by cyclists.

Farragut Connector location - base map via Google

The Farragut Connector Replacement Project widened the existing basic walkway, adding landscaping, fences, lighting, and a water station.

Improvements include permeable pavement and water station for people and pets

Farragut Connector northeast entrance - at Jackson Avenue

Metal bollards at the northeast end of the Farragut Connector

Sidewalk signage directs cyclists and skateboarders to dismount

Farragut Connector's southwest entrance - on Farragut Avenue near Jasmine Avenue

Directional markings intended to minimize conflicts at the southwest end of the Farragut Connector

Cyclist half-walking half-riding through the Farragut Connector

Farragut construction got underway in April and was completed by October. An additional public art component will soon be installed on the north-facing wall.

Farragut Connector concept art by Sonia Romero - via city's project page

For more information on the Farragut Connector Replacement Project, see Culver City's completion announcement and project page, or coverage at Culver City Crossroads or Urbanize.