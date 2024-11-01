Friday’s Headlines

- Take Metro Rail To Dodgers Victory Parade Today 11 a.m. Downtown (The Source, KTLA, KCAL)
- Dozens Of DTLA Bus Lines Detoured 4 a.m.-4 p.m. Today For Parade (The Source, Metro alert, Foothill Transit alert, LADOT alert)
- High Percent Metro Rider Growth Corresponds To Added: Service, Bus Lanes, and Walk/Bike Improvements (SBLA Twitter, Metro presentation)
- More On Southeast Gateway Line Groundbreaking (Downey Patriot)
- Metro Approves Foothill A Line Extension Pomona To Montclair (SGV Tribune, Pasadena Now)
- Continued Move Culver City Bus/Bike Facility Removal Construction (Culver City Crossroads)
- 67-Unit 46-Parking Space Mixed Use Nearly Complete Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)
- 45-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Housing Planned Near Van Nuys G/ESFV Stations (Urbanize)
- 13-story 236-Unit 450-Parking Office Conversion Planned By Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
- Two Affordable Housing Projects Planned At Santa Monica City-Owned Sites (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In 101 Freeway Crash Near Thousand Oaks (KCAL)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Election - Featuring Mike Bonin and More
- Pasadena Transit Offers Free Rides Election Day (Pasadena Now)
- Public Transportation Is On the Ballot (SBUSA, SBCA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA