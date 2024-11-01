Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

8:52 AM PDT on November 1, 2024

Metro CEO presentation slide on transit ridership growth

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Southeast Gateway Line (former West Santa Ana Branch)

Metro Breaks Ground on Early Phase of Southeast Gateway Light Rail Construction

The initial $7 billion SE Gateway Line segment will extend 14.5 miles from Artesia to the South L.A. community of Florence, with connections to the Metro A and C Lines

October 31, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday's Headlines

October 31, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
SGV

Foothill Transit Granted Near $17M for Hydrogen Buses and New Route

Foothill's new Line 295 will connect Metro A Line light rail to the SGV’s biggest colleges

October 30, 2024
Metro

Metro/Caltrans 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Project Would Expand Freeway, Add Pollution to Already Burdened Communities

Metro and Caltrans are planning to expand the current ten-lane 105 Freeway to twelve lanes, plus adding new auxiliary lanes, widening ramps, and widening streets.

October 30, 2024
