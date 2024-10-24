Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on October 24, 2024

Metro LAX Station construction in August. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Rail Connection Coming to LAX (LAT)
  • Streets for All Alert: Re-Open Westwood Cemetery To Walk and Bike
  • More On State Transit Grants, With $231M To SE Gateway Line (Urbanize, Los Cerritos News)
  • More On Union Station Weapon Detection System Demonstration (LAT, KNBC, KCAL, Daily News)
  • 7-Story 79-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Westlake (Urbanize)
  • Santa Clarita Mixed-Use Survives Appeal Claiming Insufficient Parking (Hometown Station)
  • L.A. Council Eases Bollard Application Process (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: Inglewood Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (2UrbanGirls)
    • Riverside Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Person Injured In Altadena Freeway Ramp Car Fire (Pasadena Now)
    • Driver, Trying to Park, Crashes Into West Covina Barbershop (KTLA)
  • Historic Santa Clarita Pioneer Oil Refinery Site To Become Park (SCV News)
  • Real Estate Money Trying To Influence Burbank Council Election (Outlook)

Calendar extra: This weekend is the soft opening of the new Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Westwood. Enjoy plaza programming - music, films, games, Pilates, raffle, etc. - from Friday 10/25 through Sunday 10/27. Details/schedule at Westwood Village Improvement Association plaza page.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog California

CalSTA Announces Funding for Rail and Transit Projects

27 projects will receive $1.3 billion - including largest allocation of $231 million for Metro Southeast Gateway Line light rail

October 23, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

October 23, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 22, 2024
See all posts