Thursday’s Headlines

- Rail Connection Coming to LAX (LAT)
- Streets for All Alert: Re-Open Westwood Cemetery To Walk and Bike
- More On State Transit Grants, With $231M To SE Gateway Line (Urbanize, Los Cerritos News)
- More On Union Station Weapon Detection System Demonstration (LAT, KNBC, KCAL, Daily News)
- 7-Story 79-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Westlake (Urbanize)
- Santa Clarita Mixed-Use Survives Appeal Claiming Insufficient Parking (Hometown Station)
- L.A. Council Eases Bollard Application Process (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Inglewood Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (2UrbanGirls)
- Riverside Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Person Injured In Altadena Freeway Ramp Car Fire (Pasadena Now)
- Driver, Trying to Park, Crashes Into West Covina Barbershop (KTLA)
- Historic Santa Clarita Pioneer Oil Refinery Site To Become Park (SCV News)
- Real Estate Money Trying To Influence Burbank Council Election (Outlook)
Calendar extra: This weekend is the soft opening of the new Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Westwood. Enjoy plaza programming - music, films, games, Pilates, raffle, etc. - from Friday 10/25 through Sunday 10/27. Details/schedule at Westwood Village Improvement Association plaza page.
