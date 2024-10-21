Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Special Features

Monday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on October 21, 2024

La Brea peak-hour bus lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Karen Bass

Mayor Bass Issues Directive Creating City Capital Infrastructure Plan

Executive Directive 9 is designed to reform the city's processes for improving and maintaining public infrastructure, including streets, parks, and other public spaces

October 18, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 18, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Street: New San Pedro Front Street Walk/Bike Path

The half mile long landscaped multi-use path extends from Regan Street (essentially under the Vincent Thomas Bridge) to just west of Pacific Avenue

October 17, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 17, 2024
See all posts