Monday’s Headlines

- Metro On-Bus Cameras Already Warning-Ticketing Drivers Parking In Bus Lanes (BH Beat)
- 60-Day Warning Period Stated On La Brea and Wilshire Buses On October 15 (Metro)
- Tell Metro Not To Widen the 405 Freeway (South Bay Forward alert)
- West Hollywood Bike Lane Foes And Supporters Rally (Biking in L.A., WeHo Times1, WeHo Times2, WeHoOnline, Canyon News, SBLA Twitter)
- Investing In Place Celebrates Mayor Bass Capital Infrastructure Plan Directive
- Huntington Park Renters Fear South East Gateway Line Will Gentrify (Public Press)
- Recent Bike Lanes On Mesa Avenue In Highland Park (SBLA Twitter)
- Carnage: Year After Four Killed, PCH Still Deadly (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person On 91 Freeway In Bellflower (KABC)
- Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Granada Hills Motorcyclists (LAT)
- Driver Crashes Into Roof of Rancho Palos Verdes Home (LAT, KTLA, KABC, KNBC)
- Driver Arrested In Intentional Hit-and-Run In Beaumont (KCAL)
- Valencia Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian and Several Parked Cars (SC Signal)
- DUI Suspect Crashes Into 6 Parked Cars In North Hollywood (Daily News)
- Driver Crashes Into Target Store In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
- DUI Suspect Crashes Landing In Torrance School Track (Daily News)
- Measure SP Would Allow More Flexibility In Housing Development (South Pasadenan)
- Lopez Questions How Councilmember Hernandez Solves MacArthur Park Challenges (LAT)
