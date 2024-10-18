Friday’s Headlines

- WeHo Fountain Avenue Pro-Bike Safety Vigil Today 3 p.m. (WeHo Times)
- Op-Ed: Put Safety First On WeHo Streets (WeHo Times)
- Op-Ed: WeHo Bike Lane Foe Offers Delay and "Compromise" (WeHo Online, Biking in L.A.)
- Liability and Police Costs Worsening L.A. City Budget (LAT)
- Metro Subway Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty (Daily News)
- Carnage: Boyle Hts. Intersection Where Crash Took Survivor's Leg to Get Signal (KTLA, KNBC)
- Two People Killed In Car Crash At Crash-Prone Downey Intersection (Patriot)
- Driver Runs Over, Kills, Person On Beach In Santa Monica (SMDP, KNBC, KCAL)
- Speeding Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Long Beach (Watchdog)
- Another WeHo Fountain Ave. Car Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (WeHo Times)
- Malibu Remembers Four Students Killed By Driver A Year Ago (KTLA, KCAL)
- Husband Of Anaheim DUI Crash Victim Speaks Out (KNBC)
- Three Santa Monicans Killed In Crash On Way To Vegas (SMDP)
- Wilmington Refinery Closure: A Welcome Surprise To EJ Activists (LAT)
- Feds To Investigate Tesla Self-Driving Cars Killing Pedestrians (KABC)
