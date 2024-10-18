Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on October 18, 2024

Safe Streets rally today in West Hollywood

  • WeHo Fountain Avenue Pro-Bike Safety Vigil Today 3 p.m. (WeHo Times)
  • Liability and Police Costs Worsening L.A. City Budget (LAT)
  • Metro Subway Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Boyle Hts. Intersection Where Crash Took Survivor's Leg to Get Signal (KTLA, KNBC)
    • Two People Killed In Car Crash At Crash-Prone Downey Intersection (Patriot)
    • Driver Runs Over, Kills, Person On Beach In Santa Monica (SMDP, KNBC, KCAL)
    • Speeding Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Long Beach (Watchdog)
    • Another WeHo Fountain Ave. Car Crash Sends Three People To Hospital (WeHo Times)
    • Malibu Remembers Four Students Killed By Driver A Year Ago (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Husband Of Anaheim DUI Crash Victim Speaks Out (KNBC)
    • Three Santa Monicans Killed In Crash On Way To Vegas (SMDP)
  • Wilmington Refinery Closure: A Welcome Surprise To EJ Activists (LAT)
    • Refinery Closure Maybe Won't Impact Gas Prices (KABC) Or Maybe Will (LAT)
  • Feds To Investigate Tesla Self-Driving Cars Killing Pedestrians (KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

