CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2024 – Open Thread

Last Sunday's Heart of L.A. event was the 56th iteration of Los Angeles' popular open streets festival, CicLAvia. Tens of thousands of Angelenos braved perfect sunny cool October weather to descend on central L.A. neighborhoods to bike, walk, jog, skate and more. The event was presented by Metro.
The early October central city route is iconic, and always well attended. The 4th Street Bridge served as a gathering place for early CicLAvias; now the bigger, newer landmark 6th Street Viaduct fills that niche.
The event continues to draw a broad spectrum of Angelenos of all ages, races and abilities.
Readers, how was your CicLAvia? Use the comments below to share your thoughts.
Mark your calendar for two more Southern California open streets events this year:
- Long Beach Beach Streets Uptown returns on Saturday November 9
- CicLAvia returns to the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday December 8