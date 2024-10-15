CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2024 – Open Thread

Last Sunday's Heart of L.A. event was the 56th iteration of Los Angeles' popular open streets festival, CicLAvia. Tens of thousands of Angelenos braved perfect sunny cool October weather to descend on central L.A. neighborhoods to bike, walk, jog, skate and more. The event was presented by Metro.

The early October central city route is iconic, and always well attended. The 4th Street Bridge served as a gathering place for early CicLAvias; now the bigger, newer landmark 6th Street Viaduct fills that niche.

The event continues to draw a broad spectrum of Angelenos of all ages, races and abilities.

CicLAvia under Chinatown's dragon gateway

CicLAvia through downtown L.A.'s 2nd Street Tunnel

CicLAvia on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights

CicLAvia on Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park

CicLAvia signpost in downtown L.A.

Caltrans traffic cone mascot Safety Sam, at CicLAvia in front of Caltrans District 7 headquarters

CicLAvia participants on North Broadway in Chinatown

One last shot of CicLAvia opening the 6th Street Viaduct

Readers, how was your CicLAvia? Use the comments below to share your thoughts.

Mark your calendar for two more Southern California open streets events this year: