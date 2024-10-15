Skip to Content
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2024 – Open Thread

Sunday's Heart of L.A. event was the 56th iteration of Los Angeles' popular open streets festival, CicLAvia

11:37 AM PDT on October 15, 2024

CicLAvia on the Sixth Street Viaduct. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Last Sunday's Heart of L.A. event was the 56th iteration of Los Angeles' popular open streets festival, CicLAvia. Tens of thousands of Angelenos braved perfect sunny cool October weather to descend on central L.A. neighborhoods to bike, walk, jog, skate and more. The event was presented by Metro.

The early October central city route is iconic, and always well attended. The 4th Street Bridge served as a gathering place for early CicLAvias; now the bigger, newer landmark 6th Street Viaduct fills that niche.

The event continues to draw a broad spectrum of Angelenos of all ages, races and abilities.

CicLAvia under Chinatown's dragon gateway
CicLAvia through downtown L.A.'s 2nd Street Tunnel
CicLAvia on Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights
CicLAvia on Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park
CicLAvia signpost in downtown L.A.
Caltrans traffic cone mascot Safety Sam, at CicLAvia in front of Caltrans District 7 headquarters
CicLAvia participants on North Broadway in Chinatown
One last shot of CicLAvia opening the 6th Street Viaduct

Readers, how was your CicLAvia? Use the comments below to share your thoughts.

Mark your calendar for two more Southern California open streets events this year:

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

