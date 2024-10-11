Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:58 AM PDT on October 11, 2024

Downtown L.A.’s Second Street tunnel during 2017 Heart of L.A. CicLAvia. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • The Militant Angeleno's Guide To This Sunday's CicLAvia
    • Central CicLAvia Anticipates Great Weather (KCAL)
  • Metro Is Doing Its Best To Keep Transit Safe (Downtown News)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Tarzana Strip Mall Injuring 8 People (NBC, KCAL)
    • Truck Driver Critically Injures Pasadena Cyclist (Pasadena Now)
    • Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Gorman (SC Signal)
    • Three People Injured In T-Bone Crash On Fountain Ave (WeHo Times)
    • Hit-and-Run Victim's Family Calls For Playa Del Rey Safety Upgrades (NBC)
    • Sheriff Deputy Pleads No Contest In 2018 DUI Hit-and-Run (KNX, KABC)
    • Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Hit By Valencia Truck Driver (SC Signal, Hometown Station)
    • Police Seek Driver In Deadly July Pico-Union Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Valencia Traffic Signal (SC Signal)
  • Claremont Needs To Do More To Combat Climate Change (Courier)
  • Anaheim Secures Federal Grant For Late Night Transit Service (KTLA)
  • CA Air Board Regs Would Clean Air, Improve Health, LAT Concerned About Gas Prices

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

