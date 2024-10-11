Friday’s Headlines

- The Militant Angeleno's Guide To This Sunday's CicLAvia
- Central CicLAvia Anticipates Great Weather (KCAL)
- Metro Is Doing Its Best To Keep Transit Safe (Downtown News)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Tarzana Strip Mall Injuring 8 People (NBC, KCAL)
- Truck Driver Critically Injures Pasadena Cyclist (Pasadena Now)
- Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Gorman (SC Signal)
- Three People Injured In T-Bone Crash On Fountain Ave (WeHo Times)
- Hit-and-Run Victim's Family Calls For Playa Del Rey Safety Upgrades (NBC)
- Sheriff Deputy Pleads No Contest In 2018 DUI Hit-and-Run (KNX, KABC)
- Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Hit By Valencia Truck Driver (SC Signal, Hometown Station)
- Police Seek Driver In Deadly July Pico-Union Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)
- Driver Crashes Into Valencia Traffic Signal (SC Signal)
- Claremont Needs To Do More To Combat Climate Change (Courier)
- Anaheim Secures Federal Grant For Late Night Transit Service (KTLA)
- CA Air Board Regs Would Clean Air, Improve Health, LAT Concerned About Gas Prices
Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day
