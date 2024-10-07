Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

4:06 PM PDT on October 7, 2024

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. this Sunday! Plus: Vermont bus lanes, bus lane cameras, road widening, subway construction, and more.

  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire equipment. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
  • Tuesday 10/8 - At its regular 10 a.m. meeting the L.A. City Council will be voting on adopting a new ordinance and instructions enabling on-bus camera enforcement of bus-only lanes. Bus lane enforcement (council file 21-1224) is item 22 on the meeting agenda. Some program information at earlier SBLA coverage.
  • Tuesday 10/8 and Wednesday 10/9 - Metro is hosting another round of community input meetings on its Vermont Transit Corridor project: long overdue improvements for a top ridership bus line. Streetsblog reviewed recent developments last week. Advocates are urging significant low-cost bus, walk, and bike upgrades for the entire ~12-mile project. Metro is looking at initially adding bus lanes for about half the corridor. Show up and let Metro know what you think. Three Vermont meetings this week:
  • Wednesday 10/9 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual D/Purple Line extension - segments 1, 2, and 3 - construction update webinar. Details at Metro event page.
  • Wednesday 10/9 - The L.A. City Council Public Works Committee will meet to discuss and vote on an agenda that includes the city staff proposal responding to council direction to eliminate spot road widening. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
  • Sunday 10/13 - CicLAvia returns to its central Heart of L.A. route - presented by Metro - this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. These free family-friendly open streets festivals temporarily close streets to cars. Participants can start anywhere along the route, and bike/walk/skate/etc. as much or as little as you choose. The route includes Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Echo Park, the new 6th Street Bridge, Hollenbeck Park, Grand Park, and much more. Take the Metro A, B, D, or E Line rail to get there, or take Amtrak/Metrolink to Union Station. (The J Line and lots of other Metro bus lines go there too, but be aware that bus bike racks will fill up early on CicLAvia days.) Details at CicLAvia event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 8, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 7, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Metro

Advocates Push Metro and L.A. City for a More Multimodal Vermont Avenue; HLA Compliance Challenged

Metro's too-modest Vermont Avenue bus plans don't appear to comply with Measure HLA Mobility Plan requirements. It's one of at least a half-dozen Metro projects that appear to clash with HLA/MP2035.

October 4, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 4, 2024
See all posts