This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. this Sunday! Plus: Vermont bus lanes, bus lane cameras, road widening, subway construction, and more.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire equipment. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
- Tuesday 10/8 - At its regular 10 a.m. meeting the L.A. City Council will be voting on adopting a new ordinance and instructions enabling on-bus camera enforcement of bus-only lanes. Bus lane enforcement (council file 21-1224) is item 22 on the meeting agenda. Some program information at earlier SBLA coverage.
- Tuesday 10/8 and Wednesday 10/9 - Metro is hosting another round of community input meetings on its Vermont Transit Corridor project: long overdue improvements for a top ridership bus line. Streetsblog reviewed recent developments last week. Advocates are urging significant low-cost bus, walk, and bike upgrades for the entire ~12-mile project. Metro is looking at initially adding bus lanes for about half the corridor. Show up and let Metro know what you think. Three Vermont meetings this week:
- Tuesday 10/8 - 10 a.m. in-person meeting at Irmas Youth Center at 11911 Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles
- Tuesday 10/8 - 6 p.m. in-person meeting at LA City College Student Union Room A. The campus address is 855 N. Vermont. The LACC Student Union is located just west of the intersection of Monroe Street and New Hampshire Avenue, behind the Braille Institute.
- Wednesday 10/9 - 12-1 p.m. virtual meeting
- Wednesday 10/9 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual D/Purple Line extension - segments 1, 2, and 3 - construction update webinar. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 10/9 - The L.A. City Council Public Works Committee will meet to discuss and vote on an agenda that includes the city staff proposal responding to council direction to eliminate spot road widening. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
- Sunday 10/13 - CicLAvia returns to its central Heart of L.A. route - presented by Metro - this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. These free family-friendly open streets festivals temporarily close streets to cars. Participants can start anywhere along the route, and bike/walk/skate/etc. as much or as little as you choose. The route includes Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Echo Park, the new 6th Street Bridge, Hollenbeck Park, Grand Park, and much more. Take the Metro A, B, D, or E Line rail to get there, or take Amtrak/Metrolink to Union Station. (The J Line and lots of other Metro bus lines go there too, but be aware that bus bike racks will fill up early on CicLAvia days.) Details at CicLAvia event page.
