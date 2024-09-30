This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
It's Transit Week, a Week Without Driving, and Clean Air Day! Plus Metro service, Vermont bus lanes, Measure M oversight and more

3:26 PM PDT on September 30, 2024

Wednesday is California Clean Air Day

It's SoCal Transit Week! Details at MoveLA
  • Monday 9/30 to Sunday 10/6 - It's SoCal Transit Week, which coincides with the national Week Without Driving and California Clean Air Day. Sign up to participate in a week long SoCal Transit Week Scavenger Hunt. Additional events below.
  • Wednesday 10/2 - Wednesday is California Clean Air Day. Many transit operators are offering free rides - including Metro bus, rail, and bike, Metrolink, Omnitrans, Big Blue Bus, Culver CityBus, Foothill Transit, Pasadena Transit, Riverside Transit, and Montebello Bus Lines.
  • Wednesday 10/2 - The Clean Mobility Equity Alliance will host the 2nd Annual Clean Mobility Forum, a one-day in-person event focused on clean mobility topics and discussions. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center. Find event details and pre-register.
  • Wednesday 10/2 - MoveLA will host a virtual Vermont Avenue Bus Lane Campaign webinar as part of Transit Week. Details and RSVP at MoveLA campaign page.
  • Thursday 10/3 - Metro's Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
  • Saturday 10/5 - Metro Bike Share will host a 1 p.m. Clean Air Day Joy Ride beginning at the Metro Bike Share station at Grand Avenue and Third Street in downtown L.A. Details and RSVP via Eventbrite.
  • Sunday 10/5 - For Transit Week, Streets for All will host a historic tour of L.A. along the Metro B (Red) Line, starting at 2 p.m. at the North Hollywood Station and ending at 5 p.m. at Union Station. Details and RSVP at SFA event page.
  • Next week CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. on Sunday 10/13.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

