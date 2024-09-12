Eyes on the Street: Crosswalk Upgrades in Glendale’s Adams Square

The city of Glendale recently installed five colorful crosswalks and two painted curb extensions in its historic Adams Square neighborhood. The project is a work of art titled "Where we meet," designed by local artist Keith Knueven as part of the city's Creative Crosswalks program. The project was installed last month at the awkwardly angled intersection of Palmer Avenue and Adams Street - adjacent to Adams Square Mini Park.
Below is a photo gallery showing off the very photogenic new crosswalks.
Lastly, notice three perhaps-subtle aspects of the new Adams Square crosswalks.
1: The curb extensions smartly remove what was effectively a dangerous slip lane where southbound drivers on Adams turn right onto Palmer.
2: The crosswalk artwork incorporates the full basic "zebra" continental crosswalk white stripes, just adding more patches of color alongside them.
3. The project cleverly incorporated and disguised one low volume residential driveway. (Did you notice it in the images above?)