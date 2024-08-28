Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:26 AM PDT on August 28, 2024

Last night in Downey, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant in a violent crash. The flying hydrant took off the top of Bob’s head outside Bob’s Big Boy.

  • Metro expanding tap-to-exit program to Santa Monica after it improves safety in pilot phase (CBS; The Source)
  • Megadevelopments like Fourth & Central are L.A.'s future, some say (LAT)
  • Grants Pass fallout continues
    • Cities Rush to Criminalize Homelessness After Supreme Court Ruling (The Appeal)
    • California officials get more aggressive on homelessness (NBC)
    • Long Beach begins citywide homeless sweeps. But where will the unhoused go? (LAT)
    • Santa Monica considers ban on sleeping in public spaces (NBC)
    • Mayor Bass continues to validate city's squeakiest wheels when it comes to crime/homelessness narratives and meets with Langer’s Deli owner who claims he may close over safety concerns (KTLA)
  • Police Can’t House Californians. Cash Can. (The Appeal)
  • Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population (AP)
  • Community pushes back against affordable housing development with zero parking in Boyle Heights (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • LAPD considers virtual reality training center in Elysian Park (Eastsider)
  • Newsom’s hands-on approach to crime in California cities - like encouraging more police chases in Oakland - met with criticism (CalMatters)
  • Kevin de León's spending in support of 3 ballot measures helps boost his reelection campaign. It's legal, but is it fair? (LAist)
  • Wrong-way driver jumps up on curb, kills bicyclist in Florence-Firestone (NBC; KTLA)
  • Crash in Downey decapitates ‘Bob’ statue in front of Bob’s Big Boy (KTLA)
  • Man charged with murder of mother and daughter in Temple City DUI crash (SGVTribune)
  • Questions about the safety of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ system are growing (AP)
  • San Fernando Valley metal recyclers cited for allegedly reselling stolen copper wire (KNX)
  • Canada’s Wildfires Were a Top Global Emitter Last Year, Study Says (NYT)
  • The For-Profit City That Might Come Crashing Down (NYT)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

bike lanes

L.A. Upgrades Manchester Blvd Bike Lanes, Closing Gap

During resurfacing, the city appropriately closed a gap in its protected bikeway network through Westchester, as approved in the city's Mobility Plan - but sidewalks there remain heavily damaged

August 27, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Metro/Caltrans 605 expansion, speeding Glendale City Councilmember Gharpetian, bike lane maintenance, affordable housing, carnage, bike theft, and more

August 27, 2024
SGV

Multi-City 5-Mile Southwest SGV Bikeway Project Inches Closer to Construction

The Metro-funded First Street-Riggin Street-Potrero Grande Drive corridor improvements project, mostly bike lanes, will extend about 5.3 miles through Rosemead, South San Gabriel, Montebello, and Monterey Park

August 26, 2024
See all posts