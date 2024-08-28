Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro expanding tap-to-exit program to Santa Monica after it improves safety in pilot phase (CBS; The Source)
- Megadevelopments like Fourth & Central are L.A.'s future, some say (LAT)
- Grants Pass fallout continues
- Cities Rush to Criminalize Homelessness After Supreme Court Ruling (The Appeal)
- California officials get more aggressive on homelessness (NBC)
- Long Beach begins citywide homeless sweeps. But where will the unhoused go? (LAT)
- Santa Monica considers ban on sleeping in public spaces (NBC)
- Mayor Bass continues to validate city's squeakiest wheels when it comes to crime/homelessness narratives and meets with Langer’s Deli owner who claims he may close over safety concerns (KTLA)
- Police Can’t House Californians. Cash Can. (The Appeal)
- Health insurance providers to fund street doctors and clinics to serve LA’s homeless population (AP)
- Community pushes back against affordable housing development with zero parking in Boyle Heights (Boyle Heights Beat)
- LAPD considers virtual reality training center in Elysian Park (Eastsider)
- Newsom’s hands-on approach to crime in California cities - like encouraging more police chases in Oakland - met with criticism (CalMatters)
- Kevin de León's spending in support of 3 ballot measures helps boost his reelection campaign. It's legal, but is it fair? (LAist)
- Wrong-way driver jumps up on curb, kills bicyclist in Florence-Firestone (NBC; KTLA)
- Crash in Downey decapitates ‘Bob’ statue in front of Bob’s Big Boy (KTLA)
- Man charged with murder of mother and daughter in Temple City DUI crash (SGVTribune)
- Questions about the safety of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ system are growing (AP)
- San Fernando Valley metal recyclers cited for allegedly reselling stolen copper wire (KNX)
- Canada’s Wildfires Were a Top Global Emitter Last Year, Study Says (NYT)
- The For-Profit City That Might Come Crashing Down (NYT)
