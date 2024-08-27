Tuesday’s Headlines

- Metro/Caltrans 605/5/10/60/105 Expansion Plans Draw Criticism (SGV Tribune)
- 605 Corridor Improvement Plan Community Meeting Thursday Night In SGV (Metro)
- Anti-Safe Street Plan Glendale Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian Scrubs His Speeding Videos (GUSD Parents Twitter)
- Streets for All Alert: Support Bike Lane Maintenance Motion At Wed. Committee Meeting
- Arraignment Today For Suspect In Attack At Pasadena Metro Station (Pasadena Now)
- CA Grants $238M For 7 AHSC Projects In L.A. County (Urbanize)
- L.A. Pays $38M To Settle Lawsuit Over ADA Compliance In Housing (LAT, KTLA)
- L.A. Expands Unarmed Crisis Response Program On Westside (LAist)
- Small Fire In Acton Temporarily Closes AV Metrolink (SC Signal)
- Pasadena Plans Hydrogen Bus Fueling Station (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Four-Car Crash On 405 In Long Beach (LB Post)
- Brushed Off By Police, Bike Index Founder Exposed International Bike Theft Ring (LAT)
- San Bernardino County Opening New 10 Freeway Toll Lanes This Week (Daily Bulletin)
- San Diego Trolley Seeing Robust Ridership (SBCA)
- With Heat Deaths Rising, CA Plans For Extreme Heat Climate (LAT)
