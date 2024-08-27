Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Metro/Caltrans 605 expansion, speeding Glendale City Councilmember Gharpetian, bike lane maintenance, affordable housing, carnage, bike theft, and more

9:36 AM PDT on August 27, 2024

Metro’s proposal to add more lanes to the 605

  • Metro/Caltrans 605/5/10/60/105 Expansion Plans Draw Criticism (SGV Tribune)
    • 605 Corridor Improvement Plan Community Meeting Thursday Night In SGV (Metro)
  • Anti-Safe Street Plan Glendale Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian Scrubs His Speeding Videos (GUSD Parents Twitter)
  • Streets for All Alert: Support Bike Lane Maintenance Motion At Wed. Committee Meeting
  • Arraignment Today For Suspect In Attack At Pasadena Metro Station (Pasadena Now)
  • CA Grants $238M For 7 AHSC Projects In L.A. County (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Pays $38M To Settle Lawsuit Over ADA Compliance In Housing (LAT, KTLA)
  • L.A. Expands Unarmed Crisis Response Program On Westside (LAist)
  • Small Fire In Acton Temporarily Closes AV Metrolink (SC Signal)
  • Pasadena Plans Hydrogen Bus Fueling Station (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Four-Car Crash On 405 In Long Beach (LB Post)
    • West Hills Hit-and-Run Crash Video Released (KABC)
    • Nine-Car Pile-Up Freeway Crash On 5 In Silver Lake (KTLA)
    • Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Abandoned Car (LB Post)
    • Sheriff Deputy Takes Plea Deal In Stevenson Ranch DUI Crash Cover-Up (SC Signal)
  • Brushed Off By Police, Bike Index Founder Exposed International Bike Theft Ring (LAT)
  • San Bernardino County Opening New 10 Freeway Toll Lanes This Week (Daily Bulletin)
  • San Diego Trolley Seeing Robust Ridership (SBCA)
  • With Heat Deaths Rising, CA Plans For Extreme Heat Climate (LAT)

