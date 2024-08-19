CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods 2024 – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday tens of thousands of Angelenos took to the open streets for 'CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods' spanning East Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Hollywood proper. Six miles of streets were closed to cars and open to bicycling, walking, skating, and more.

Similar to events in 2022 and 2019, the route featured Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue. One new feature along the route was Hollywood Boulevard's two new miles of parking-protected bike lanes, though there wasn't any car parking and cyclists didn't need to be restricted to just one narrow lane.

Along the routes, eateries and event hubs were crowded as all kinds of Angelenos enjoyed exploring quiet happy streets.

Metro Sunset/Vermont Station had lines for cyclists to use escalators (and elevators, not pictured) at around 10 a.m. (Streetsblog passed this tip along to a couple of struggling folks: when you take your bike on an escalator, use the brakes to keep the bike from rolling backward.)



New parking-protected bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard during CicLAvia

Young cyclist with training wheels, on Santa Monica Boulevard through West Hollywood

CicLAvia on Hollywood Boulevard

Where can cyclists ride six abreast? At CicLAvia in West Hollywood. (Though SBLA would recommend against this sort of practice; make sure your group doesn't block other cyclists from getting around you.)

CicLAvia along Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame

CicLAvia on Hollywood Boulevard in East Hollywood

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods?

