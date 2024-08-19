CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods 2024 – Open Thread

Yesterday tens of thousands of Angelenos took to the open streets for 'CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods' spanning East Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Hollywood proper. Six miles of streets were closed to cars and open to bicycling, walking, skating, and more.
Similar to events in 2022 and 2019, the route featured Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue. One new feature along the route was Hollywood Boulevard's two new miles of parking-protected bike lanes, though there wasn't any car parking and cyclists didn't need to be restricted to just one narrow lane.
Along the routes, eateries and event hubs were crowded as all kinds of Angelenos enjoyed exploring quiet happy streets.
Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods?
Upcoming open streets events include:
- Sunday 9/15 - CicLAmini - Lincoln Heights
- Sunday 10/13 - CicLAvia - Heart of L.A. (Downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Echo Park, Little Tokyo)
- Sunday 12/8 - CicLAvia - The Valley