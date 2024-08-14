Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PDT on August 14, 2024

Parking-protected bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Calendar extras - both tomorrow:

  • Thursday 8/15 - L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez and LADOT will host a rally and ride to celebrate the completion of the Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project. Gather at 9am at Barnsdall Art Park at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard.
  • Thursday 8/15 - Streets for All will host a 6-7:30 p.m. virtual West Hollywood Mobility Debate. Details at SFA event page.

Metro

A Peek into Metro Rail Ridership Details Station-by-Station

Metro station by station figures shows that: new infrastructure (Regional Connector and K Line) are doing great. Few light rail stations lost ridership, but nearly all heavy rail stations did. 7th/Metro Center is a beast.

August 14, 2024
Urban Design

Some Urban Observations from My London Vacation

London has plentiful rail and bus transit, plus great walkability and somewhat uneven bikeability

August 13, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line north extension hearings, and more

August 12, 2024
