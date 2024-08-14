Wednesday’s Headlines

- Pedestrian Plaza Under Construction In Westwood (Urbanize)
- Redondo Beach Plans More Walk-/Bike-Friendly Aviation and Artesia Blvds (Daily Breeze)
- Redditor misken67 Maps and Graphs Metro Rail/BRT Ridership
- CicLAvia Coming To West Hollywood This Sunday (WeHoOnline)
- Woman Attacked At Pasadena Metro Station Faces Long Term Disfigurement (LAT)
- Judge Rejects Community Lawsuit Against Dodgers Gondola (Mass Transit)
- West Hollywood Plans New Pedestrian Lighting On La Brea (WeHoOnline)
- 2028 Olympics Could Break L.A.'s Car Dependency (LAT)
- What L.A.'s Car-Free Olympics Could Look Like (Torched)
- SBLA (2019): for 2028, Metro should accelerate equity and bus projects, not freeways
- Freeway Exit Interviews NRDC's Carter Rubin On State Freeway Spending
Calendar extras - both tomorrow:
- Thursday 8/15 - L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez and LADOT will host a rally and ride to celebrate the completion of the Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project. Gather at 9am at Barnsdall Art Park at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard.
- Thursday 8/15 - Streets for All will host a 6-7:30 p.m. virtual West Hollywood Mobility Debate. Details at SFA event page.
