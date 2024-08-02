Friday’s Headlines

- Column: The story of Las Vegas’ Chinatowns has roots in the San Gabriel Valley (LAT)
- ‘We need to define our future’: Little Tokyo evolves and survives (LAT)
- LAist takes a tour of Anaheim's Little Arabia (LAist)
- Why Pacoima’s StylesVille barbershop is about to get historic status (LAist)
- CalMatters looks at Community Land Trusts (CalMatters)
- Someone Illegally Painted a Curb Red In Highland Park, Allegedly To Kick Out One of The Neighborhood’s Oldest Taco Trucks (LA TACO)
- After GoGo's Tacos complained they were closing because of an encampment (Eater LA), Javier Cabral asked Tacqueros about their relationships with the unhoused (LA TACO)
- Gavin Newsom Is Creating a Disaster for Unhoused People (The Nation)
- LA’s first ‘self-sustaining’ park breaks ground in West San Fernando Valley (Daily News)
- Man crashes into building during high-speed LAPD pursuit in Koreatown (KTLA)
- L.A. gang interventionists got better pay. They’re still searching for respect. (LAT)
- South Pasadena can’t agree on a city budget. A tense meeting this week showed why (SGV Tribune)
- Police shoot, kill pursued suspect in Rosemead (Pasadena Star News)
- California lawmakers negotiating sweeping package to speed up solar, wind energy (CalMatters)
- UCLA researchers embark on next chapter of Aliso Canyon health study (DailyNews)
- CicLAvia announces its Hollywood takeover event (CBS)
- Standing Up for Sitting Down - Slate's Decoder Ring podcast talks to L.A. urban planner Jonathan Pacheco Bell about hostile architecture (Slate)
- 58-year old bike rider killed in Camarillo hit-and-run during police chase Saturday (BikinginLA)
- Los Angeles Police put teen in ‘chokehold,’ use of force under investigation (KTLA)
- She was attacked by a police dog. Now she’s suing the LA Sheriff’s Department (LA Public Press)
- SBLA reporter Sahra Sulaiman ID'd the officer who punched Alexander Donta Mitchell in the face during a highly questionable traffic stop as Joshua Sportiello. Story forthcoming. See her twitter thread here.
