Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:24 AM PDT on August 2, 2024

Streetsblog reporter Sahra Sulaiman ID’d the officer who punched Alexander Donta Mitchell during a traffic stop as Joshua Sportiello.

  • Column: The story of Las Vegas’ Chinatowns has roots in the San Gabriel Valley (LAT)
  • ‘We need to define our future’: Little Tokyo evolves and survives (LAT)
  • LAist takes a tour of Anaheim's Little Arabia (LAist)
  • Why Pacoima’s StylesVille barbershop is about to get historic status (LAist)
  • CalMatters looks at Community Land Trusts (CalMatters)
  • Someone Illegally Painted a Curb Red In Highland Park, Allegedly To Kick Out One of The Neighborhood’s Oldest Taco Trucks (LA TACO)
  • After GoGo's Tacos complained they were closing because of an encampment (Eater LA), Javier Cabral asked Tacqueros about their relationships with the unhoused (LA TACO)
  • Gavin Newsom Is Creating a Disaster for Unhoused People (The Nation)
  • LA’s first ‘self-sustaining’ park breaks ground in West San Fernando Valley (Daily News)
  • Man crashes into building during high-speed LAPD pursuit in Koreatown (KTLA)
  • L.A. gang interventionists got better pay. They’re still searching for respect. (LAT)
  • South Pasadena can’t agree on a city budget. A tense meeting this week showed why (SGV Tribune)
  • Police shoot, kill pursued suspect in Rosemead (Pasadena Star News)
  • California lawmakers negotiating sweeping package to speed up solar, wind energy (CalMatters)
  • UCLA researchers embark on next chapter of Aliso Canyon health study (DailyNews)
  • CicLAvia announces its Hollywood takeover event (CBS)
  • Standing Up for Sitting Down - Slate's Decoder Ring podcast talks to L.A. urban planner Jonathan Pacheco Bell about hostile architecture (Slate)
  • 58-year old bike rider killed in Camarillo hit-and-run during police chase Saturday (BikinginLA)
  • Los Angeles Police put teen in ‘chokehold,’ use of force under investigation (KTLA)
  • She was attacked by a police dog. Now she’s suing the LA Sheriff’s Department (LA Public Press)
  • SBLA reporter Sahra Sulaiman ID'd the officer who punched Alexander Donta Mitchell in the face during a highly questionable traffic stop as Joshua Sportiello. Story forthcoming. See her twitter thread here.

Find national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog California

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

August 1, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 31, 2024
Events

This Week in Livable Streets

July 30, 2024
See all posts