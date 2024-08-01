Thursday’s Headlines

- Danger in the dust: Coachella Valley residents struggle to breathe (CalMatters)
- Public pensions invest in funds that buy apartments and hike rent (LAT)
- How much does your city know about you? This Southern California city opens up (LAT)
- Some “Inside Safe” residents fed only instant noodles, LA city controller says (LA Public Press)
- At LA’s infamous Cecil Hotel, formerly unhoused tenants report a plague of problems (LAist)
- Toilet paper and flat tires — the strange ways that Californians ignite wildfires (CalMatters)
- Glendale-Hyperion Bridge construction pushed back to 2025 (Eastsider)
- ABC7 looks (somewhat broadly and favorably) at Metro's plan to connect the San Fernando Valley with the Westside via the D Line extension (ABC7)
- Los Angeles Police put teen in ‘chokehold,’ use of force under investigation (KTLA)
- LAPD releases body cam footage of officer punching man in Watts (NBC)
- Driver in suspected DUI pursuit falls out of car on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica (CBS)
- Pedestrian fatally struck while walking on 105 Freeway in Lynwood (KTLA)
- As Billions of Federal Dollars Flow Into California Hydrogen Projects, Worries Grow That Some Will Endanger Public Health (Public Health Watch)
- See a live tweet thread from the heated City Council meeting on the Glendale master bike plan from the other night or watch the full, very long, council meeting here.
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog California