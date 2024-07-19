Friday’s Headlines

- Buttigieg and Locals Tout $77M For Metro Electric Buses (KABC)
- What Next For Metro and Caltrans' 605/5/etc. Freeway Expansion (LAT)
- Representative Waters Seeks To Stop Inglewood PeopleMover Project (LAT, 2UrbanGirls)
- Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn Makes Point Of Riding Metro More
- SaMo Electronic Signs Block Views Of Pedestrians (Santa Monica Next)
- Yonah Freemark: Avoid Freeway Transit Stations, For Example Metro C Line (Urban Institute)
- LADOT Plans For Six-Way Hollywood/Sunset/Hillhurst/Virgil Intersection (Eastsider)
- LB Raises Belmont Shore Parking Rates From $1.75 to $2 (Watchdog)
- L.A. Installing New Bus Shelters (BH Beat, Eastsider)
- LAX PeopleMover Opening Officially Pushed to January 2026 (KTLA, Urbanize)
- Carnage: One Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Head-On La Tuna Canyon Crash (KTLA, Daily News)
- Whittier To Revisit Controversial Tree Removal Plan (Whittier Daily News)
- Port of LB Breaks Ground On $1.7B Railyard (Watchdog, LB Post)
- Relentless Hazardous Heat Forecast Across the West (LAT, CBS)
