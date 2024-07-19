Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:45 AM PDT on July 19, 2024

Yesterday U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited L.A. touting federal infrastructure. Photo via Mayor Bass Twitter

Streetsblog California

Strategizing About Reduced Funding in the Active Transportation Program

Funding for Cycle 7 of the Active Transportation Program is less than $200 million, and already there have been requests for fifteen times the amount of available funding

July 18, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

July 18, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Hollywood

Eyes on the Street: Hollywood Boulevard Bike Lanes are Open

The Hollywood bike lanes project, already very much in use, is also already being criticized by commenters at Nextdoor and other social media

July 17, 2024
SGV

Eyes on the Street: Vincent Bikeway is Coming Together

The new waterway bike/walk path - with on-street connections - is expected to open later this year

July 17, 2024
