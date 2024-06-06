Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

11:55 AM PDT on June 6, 2024

Umbrellas rule the day on a baking hot Saturday in Boyle Heights. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Rebecca Grossman: Prosecution wants life, defense wants probation (LAT)
  • 2 brothers killed in Playa del Rey crash identified as Morningside High School students (NBCLA)
  • Climate change turns up the heat
    • California's hot spots: Heat wave breaks several daily records (LAT); What is a heat dome? (NPR)
    • There is more carbon dioxide than ever in the atmosphere. That’s bad for the climate (NPR)
  • Housing
    • California lawmakers are giving up a bid to repeal a nearly 75-year-old anti-public-housing measure (LAT)
    • Despite Promise To Judge, LA Isn’t Detailing How Homeless Dollars Are Spent (LAist)
    • Should California Double Down on Building Tiny Homes for People Experiencing Homelessness? (KQED)
    • Expunging convictions gets people closer to housing, but it's not automatic (LA Public Press)
    • In Skid Row, a 19-story residential tower is opening, with gym, cafe (LAT)
    • Affordable housing takes shape at 7924 S. Western Avenue in South L.A. (Urbanize LA)
    • Ladera Heights residents wrestle with rezoning plan (NBCLA)
  • Long Beach releases data on e-scooter crashes as it weighs allowing them on beach bike path (LB Post)
  • South Pasadena To Reconsider Decision To Remove Bike Lane On Grand Avenue (LAist)
  • Turning back the clock
    • Louisiana court says mostly white enclave in Baton Rouge may secede and form its own city (NPR)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

