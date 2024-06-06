Thursday’s Headlines

- Rebecca Grossman: Prosecution wants life, defense wants probation (LAT)
- 2 brothers killed in Playa del Rey crash identified as Morningside High School students (NBCLA)
- Climate change turns up the heat
- Housing
- California lawmakers are giving up a bid to repeal a nearly 75-year-old anti-public-housing measure (LAT)
- Despite Promise To Judge, LA Isn’t Detailing How Homeless Dollars Are Spent (LAist)
- Should California Double Down on Building Tiny Homes for People Experiencing Homelessness? (KQED)
- Expunging convictions gets people closer to housing, but it's not automatic (LA Public Press)
- In Skid Row, a 19-story residential tower is opening, with gym, cafe (LAT)
- Affordable housing takes shape at 7924 S. Western Avenue in South L.A. (Urbanize LA)
- Ladera Heights residents wrestle with rezoning plan (NBCLA)
- Long Beach releases data on e-scooter crashes as it weighs allowing them on beach bike path (LB Post)
- South Pasadena To Reconsider Decision To Remove Bike Lane On Grand Avenue (LAist)
- Turning back the clock
- Louisiana court says mostly white enclave in Baton Rouge may secede and form its own city (NPR)
