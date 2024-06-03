This Week In Livable Streets

UCLA ITS Transportation Camp, Transportation Committee, Metro Vermont Avenue improvements, Small Homes book talk, Beverly Hills bike ride, and more.

Ongoing through 6/30 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated to wrap up very soon. Some additional information is available at The Source

Thursday 6/5 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various items before they proceed to full council. This week's meeting includes Van Nuys Civic Center redevelopment, transportation grant items, and more. The in-person meeting will take place starting at 1:30 p.m. at room 401 of L.A. City Hall. Details at meeting agenda

Thursday 6/5 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. in-person D (Purple) Line Extension section 1 and 2 community meeting focused on construction of Beverly Hills stations. Details at Metro meeting page

Thursday 6/5 - Metro will host the last in a series of in-person Vermont Transit Corridor Project Design Workshop Sessions this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at L.A. City College, at 798 N. Heliotrope Drive in East Hollywood. Details at Metro meeting page or Eventbrite

Thursday 6/5 - Starting at 10 a.m. Metro will convene two Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee meetings (a public hearing and a regular meeting). There's not a lot of policies decided at these meetings, but they do include overviews of Metro project and program progress. Details at Metro board meetings webpage

Friday 6/7 - Author Max Podemski will discuss his book A Paradise of Small Houses, which charts how types of housing have evolved over the centuries according to the geography, climate, population, and culture of cities. The event will start at 7 p.m. at Vroman's Bookstore at 695 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Details at Vroman's event page

Saturday 6/8 - The UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies will host Transportation Camp L.A. 2024. If you like reading Streetsblog, you'll probably love the Transportation Camp unconference. The event will bring together around 150 people interested in transportation. There is no set agenda prior to the event. Rather, sessions are determined at the beginning of the day and are drawn from proposals and ideas that attendees submit. Find more details and sign up at UCLA ITS event page

Saturday 6/8 - Streets for All will host an afternoon fundraiser and community bike ride in Beverly Hills. Details at SFA event page

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org